50 years ago — CALEXICO — Organizations proclaiming the dignity and glory of scholars and those who advance themselves more through mental than manual labor have long been abundant in schools and colleges across the United States.
Now there is a burgeoning national organization, with a chapter at Calexico High School, which pays some attention to the potential “working” man and woman, the student who will someday be a carpenter or barber, a beautician or secretary.
The 150,000-member outfit is called the Vocational Industrial Club of America (VICA) and it now numbers 35 locally in its second year at CHS. VICA has a plethora of ideals it hopes to instill in its members, from patriotism to fellowship, but its basic goal seems to be “to foster a deep respect for the dignity of work.”
“For a long time academic and vocational education clashed,” Paul McCulloch, CHS industrial arts teacher and unofficial VICA adviser, says. “We want VICA members to realize that there’s nothing wrong with the blue collar worker, we want to teach them the dignity of manual labor.”
VICA, which is directly related to the Department of Industrial Education in the state, is open to those enrolled in trade, technical and industrial education, and is in a way a corollary to classroom instruction. “We give them the training as to what to do,” McCulloch says, “then we teach them leadership and how to do it.”
40 years ago — “Closed forever.”
That’s what the new sign at Glamis proclaims.
Gene Le Blanc, short-time operator of the Glamis Recreation Complex, Monday kissed off a $300,000 investment, the dunes and Imperial County.
“The whole thing’s shut down. Period,” Le Blanc said. He has no intention of selling out. “I want to be a sore thumb for the county.”
He also plans to put up signs to tell “everyone going through” just what he thinks of the county. “I’m going to give it back to the coyotes.”
Direct target of Le Blanc’s wrath is Bill Hsu, county health director, who Monday morning issued a “cease and desist” order for the food portion of Le Blanc’s operation because of four building changes necessary for the issuance of a permit.
“He didn’t even give me a warning,” Le Blanc maintained. “I don’t know how this damned county operates!”
The tempestuous closing followed on the heels of the first Oil-Mate drag races held — with much hoopla — at Glamis on Thanksgiving weekend. Le Blanc said today, “The drags are out, too. Forget it!”
He explained that he had come out here to retire and all he’s been doing was fighting the system. “It’s not worth it. I’m not making any money anyway.” He plans to return to Sunnyvale.
Oil-Mate president Dick Mamer Monday said he was to meet with Le Blanc today. “I’m not going to sit still,” Mamer explained. “I’m going to start making some phone calls and should come up with something. Right now, though, I don’t know what’s going to happen.” The next drags are scheduled for Washington’s Birthday.
In regard to Le Blanc “just walking away,” Mamer said. “He’s capable of doing it.” He added, “If he closes the store, we’re closed down, too.”
Mamer remarked, “I can’t understand the Health Department being so strict.”
Hsu, however, said he didn’t believe the department had been out of order. He indicated that Le Blanc had failed to comply with state and county codes right down the line.
“It hurts the hell out of me,” Hsu declared. Hsu said that Le Blanc was told when he purchased the property and planned the new store in May that he would have to submit two blueprints to the health department.
“All of a sudden it’s up and we have no blueprints,” Hsu said. He finally got them, but “We hadn’t even made an inspection and Le Blanc was open.”
30 years ago — The Metropolitan Water District was expected to approve an agreement today that will allow dollars and water to flow between the state’s two largest water districts, but a smaller agency could still hold up the deal.
The MWD Board of Directors was scheduled to meet in closed session at 11 a.m. today to review the agreement between the Imperial Irrigation District, Coachella Valley Water District, Palo Verde Irrigation District and MWD. All four agencies must approve the agreement for it to go into effect.
Under that agreement, Coachella would drop a federal lawsuit that has for 10 months stalled the IID-MWD water transfer agreement, which would make 110,000 acre-feet of water available for use in urban Southern California. In return, the IID and MWD would make concessions to protect the water rights of both Coachella and Palo Verde.
In a letter dated Dec. 1, MWD General Manager Carl Boronkay recommended approval of the agreement. The IID Board of Directors approved the document Nov. 14, and the Coachella board approved it in principle on Nov. 21.
The Palo Verde Board of Directors is scheduled to vote on the agreement one week from today. Palo Verde’s attorney, Roy Mann, said today the agency’s board tabled the item last month with little discussion.
“They just didn’t want to take action until they had a chance to see what the other agencies did,” Mann said.
