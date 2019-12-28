50 years ago — MEXICALI — Luis Echeverria Alvarez, candidate for the presidency of Mexico, Sunday expressed mixed feelings on Operation Cooperation, the border crackdown program to stop drug smuggling, and endorsed whole heartedly the U.S-Mexico border industrialization program.
Speaking informally at a reception for Southern California Mexican-American leaders held at the Hotel Lucerna, Echeverria said he approved of the aims of Operation Cooperation (Operation Intercept), but added he hoped to see “more constructive” means employed to halt the flow of drugs at the border.
Operation Cooperation has been under fire from merchants and other citizens on both sides of the border, almost since its inception last September. Opponents claim it subjects border crossers to demeaning and insulting search procedures. They add it has hindered an interchange of traffic between the two countries and has resulted in a subsequent economic loss to merchants on both sides of the border.
Echeverria said that he favored the border industrialization program whereby U.S. firms establish factories for unfinished products in Mexico, then ship them back across the border where to be completed.
Echeverria said he would like to see this program expanded and lauded the goals of the program, which are to create employment in Mexico and provide U.S. consumers with a less expensive product.
40 years ago — The El Centro Naval Air Facility will be getting a new commanding officer Thursday.
Capt. William A. Lott will assume command of NAF when he relieves the present commanding Officer, Captain E.D. Lighter, at a ceremony at the air facility to begin at 10:30 a.m.
Lott, a native of Texas, is completing a tour of duty as director of the enlisted performance division of the Navy personnel bureau in Washington, D.C. He has served in the Navy since 1947.
A pilot since a number of different fighter squadrons and saw action as a reconnaissance flyer in Vietnam in the early ’60s. He holds a degree in political science from the University of Rhode Island, where he graduated in 1973.
30 years ago — MEXICALI — A teenage boy with severe burns over most of his body was evacuated by plane to the Shriners Burn Hospital in Galveston, Texas, Wednesday, where he is listed in stable condition in the intensive-care unit today.
Dr. Jose Mora Robles of Social Security Hospital was told by the boy’s mother that he had been using gasoline Tuesday afternoon to set abandoned cars on fire when there was a flare-up and he got burned.
Mora said Martin Ibarra Canez, 17, Mexicali, suffered second-and third-degree burns over 85 percent of his body. He was in critical condition earlier, although he is now able to drink liquids and is stable, Mora said.
Doctors at the Social Security Hospital wanted to transfer Martin to a U.S. hospital because the Mexicali facility cannot provide the specialized care he needs. He was taken to Galveston after doctors at Social Security Hospital could not get him admitted to a San Diego hospital Wednesday.
Although Martin is an American citizen, born in Los Angeles, he has been living on a ranch in rural Mexicali for the last three years, Mora said.
Martin left Mexicali at 11 p.m. Wednesday and reached Galveston about 11 a.m. today through a convoluted route, involving several airports and agencies.
“When there is a medical emergency everyone cooperates,” said Cindy Gillen, administrative assistant for Aviex Jet Inc. of Houston, whose plane was chartered by Hermann Hospital Life Flight, also of Houston.
