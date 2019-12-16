50 years ago — The EL Centro Community Hospital board of trustees Monday night passed a resolution supporting the recommendation of the Comprehensive Health Planning Association to form a countywide hospital district.
Presented by board member Robert Duncan, who also is a member of the health planning group, the resolution read in part: “The trustees agree in principle with the concept a countywide jurisdiction provides the basis and the means of most effectively meeting long-range health care needs of Imperial County citizens, including those of El Centro.”
Recognizing the proposed hospital organization change may take several years until accomplished, the statement went on to say:
“Any interested parties are hereby apprised that until such time as a suitable countywide plan is adopted and implemented, the El Centro Community Hospital desires to provide now, and can continue to provide, a level of patient care comparing favorably with all accepted local, state and national criteria established for communities of comparable size.”
“I’m offering the resolution because I feel we want to get the most out of the equipment and in health services in this county,” Duncan said, adding, “A single hospital would add the health personnel and health care our smaller hospitals can’t do.”
In the unanimous decision to accept the proposal, a majority of board members stressed that until the plan is accomplished, El Centro will continue to expand and increase its facilities.
40 years ago — JACUMBA — The Desert View Tower, that grand landmark that overlooks practically all of Imperial County from its vantage point on the escarpment at the foot of the Laguna Mountains, has been sold again.
Its new owner, Jane Knap of San Diego, will take over management on Jan. 1 and its present long-time owner, Dennis Newman, will at last be able to travel again.
“I tried to sell it three times,” Newman said. “But finally, it’s done. Mrs. Knap seems to love it — she has been coming by here for some 10 years and likes this unusual area very much.”
The escarpment was created millions of years ago when the Baja California peninsula began to slip away from the mainland. The earth heaved and a general uplift began.
Morlin Childers, curator of paleoanthropology of the Imperial Valley College museum in El Centro, said the uplift is still continuing today.
Granites were exposed in this uplift, and subsequent erosion turned them into boulders, which were part of the original bedrock. About 30 million years ago, Childers said, there were volcanic eruptions that flowed over dry river beds and deposited themselves over the cobbles. This is why there’s evidence of volcanic activity and there are huge stream-rolled cobbles and boulders in the Jacumba area, a couple of thousand feet above sea level.
Indians came several hundred years ago. They climbed up and down the escarpment as they traveled from their homes in the mountains to the Colorado River, and the pioneers came and went on their route to California and their search for gold.
In 1857, a mail route was established up Devil’s Canyon, known as the Jackass Mail, a house was built at Mountain Springs by Pete Larkin and Joe Stancil, which became a way station at which they sold supplies. The route became a toll road operated by the San Diego and Fort Yuma Turnpike Co. and travelers had to pay 25 cents for a horse and rider, 5 cents for horses or cattle, and 1 cent per hog.
30 years ago — Despite a high quality, high yield lettuce crop, Valley growers are facing the lowest prices in years.
The bottoming out of the market is especially painful because local growers are stuck with the most lettuce acreage that they’ve had since the early 1970s.
In marked contrast to last year’s $12- to $14-a-carton lettuce market peak, the price on a carton of lettuce hovers at $3 a carton, according to Kevin Morris of the state Market News Service.
That’s barely enough to pay the packing costs with nothing left to pay for the growing, said Ralph Smalling, sales manager for Mario Saikhon, a Holtville lettuce grower.
Some local lettuce industry spokesmen blame the low market on a late planting by Bakersfield growers who were betting that the whitefly would hit Imperial County lettuce again this year. It hasn’t.
But Morris says a lack of interest in salads and shopping in the eastern markets is keeping the lid on lettuce prices.
When the temperature hovers at 10 degrees, nobody has a sudden yearning for a nice, crisp cool salad. “Even with the Bakersfield shipments, there’s not much lettuce being shipped because the demands is not there,” he said.
