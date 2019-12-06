50 years ago — Dr. Gerald Jensen, chairman of the Imperial County Economic Opportunity Commission board, announced his resignation Thursday night at a meeting tinged with the air of defeat.
Jensen said he would resign his post immediately after an executive board meeting, which was held to conduct business in lieu of the entire commission board, which could not muster a quorum, although board members waited one hour after the monthly meeting was scheduled to begin.
The chairman, who gave two reasons for leaving the job, said he will continue to contribute to the group as a member, adding “I think my resignation as chairman will contribute and not detract from the group.”
Jensen explained he was leaving because “I want to spend my time setting up a comprehensive and adequate vocation education center in the county before retiring in June,” and he wants to assist in instruction which focuses on the individual student.
“There is an awful lot of waste in instruction today.” He also is the director of special programs in secondary education for the county superintendent of schools.
“I feel these two projects will mean as much to the poor as anything else,” he said.
40 years ago — One day of practice left the Imperial Tigers tired on the fourth quarter Tuesday night and the result was a 58-56 exhibition basketball loss to the Calexico Bulldogs.
Recent Calexico-Imperial games always seemed to end in overtime or with a last-second shot. Tuesday’s game was decided as the final buzzer ended action.
Carlos Gutierrez fouled Tiger Jose Pena with 10 seconds left. Pena sank a pair of free throws to throw the game into a 56-56 tie, Calexico with the ball.
Coach Ray Alvarado decided to work for the last shot. The ball got to Gutierrez as time expired. He fired in a jumper and the Bulldogs had a two-point win.
“Not bad for a club with one day of practice,” Imperial coach Ron Smart indicated. His club shot 38 percent, hitting 10 of 38 shots in the first half, 12 of 41 in the second.
Coach Alvarado of Calexico saw his club win after losing to Kofa Saturday. The Bulldogs fought back after Imperial established a 15-8 first-quarter lead.
30 years ago — FELICITY — The town that was founded on fantasy has added another a piece of reality to its dreams of utopian expansion.
The six-person town of Felicity, best known for its marble pyramid and designation as the “Official Center of the World,” last summer acquired two tiers of the old staircase on the Eiffel Tower at an auction in the Chateau de Cheverny in the Loire Valley in France.
Felicity Mayor Jacques-Andre Istel and his wife, Felicia Lee, bought their piece of history from a French industrialist who purchased it after it was originally removed from the tower. The 6,634-pound crate carrying the steps arrived in Felicity on Monday.
The Istels plan to build a 32-foot high museum to house the 24-foot section of the original spiral staircase once ensconced in the famous landmark in Paris.
“It is great fun, you have to admit,” said Istel, chuckling softly and looking slightly impish. “I hope that we have succeeded in mixing fantasy and fact to the best interests of the United States.”
While Istel dismissed talk of money as “boring,” he admitted to selling real estate in Massachusetts and France to pay for the staircase.
“I just bit the bullet on that,” he said. “I paid two and a half times my absolute maximum to get the stairway.”
According to Istel, the French government replaced the staircase because of its weight — 9 pounds per inch — which might have damaged the tower itself.
Felicity, 2,800 acres situated on the cobbled desert pavement in front of the Chocolate Mountains near the Arizona border, began as fantasy in a children’s book written by Istel. The fairy tale depicts how COE, a dragon named for the center of the Earth, founded the town as a haven for all dragons but one which welcomes all humans who “work hard and protect their families.” In the book and in reality, Felicity has a human ambassador who professes to understand dragons.
