50 years ago — CALEXICO — Charges made by an ex-project developer of the Rural Development Corp. that prospective Kennedy Gardens tenants are “being harnessed for life,” and excessively high-priced homes today were branded “ridiculous” “outright lies,” and “absolutely wild” by Luis Legaspi and Alex Campillo, leaders to the sponsoring Calexico Community Action Council.
Hector Burgos, who left the employ of the RDC more than a month ago, now claims to hold power of attorney for 80 of the 126 homeowners already selected for the 250-home project. He also has been appointed coordinator for a 125-member group called the Alianza, which consists of prospective homeowners with Kennedy Gardens. He has been charged by them to “bring about a change to a more meaningful and realistic price for low-income families,” he says.
Specifically, Burgos has charged that the $17,500 price for a 5-bedroom home quoted by the CCAC does not include the price of the lot, consultant fees, or interest. He says that when all these are included the price jumps to $24,000. He also claims that the CCAC is using a type of construction, concrete modules, that is not as economical as fiberglass house construction.
Burgos also charged that the homes will be built on the lower half of a 140-acre tract north of the All-American Canal, and that who buy homes in the lower 70 acres will ultimately be forced to pay for development of the upper 70 acres, owned by the CCAC, and in-labeled “windfall acreage” by Burgos.
Burgos said he would rather see the Kennedy Gardens interest-subsidy program for the poor cancelled altogether than see poor people “harnessed for life with costly homes much about their abilities to pay.”
He said he and the other Alianza members hope to organize the people of Calexico “in an effort to decide whether this city and the fate of 250 poor families and the future of the entire community will be at the mercy of Alex Campillo (CCAC president) and Luis Legaspi (RDC staff member).”
40 years ago — Camp Pendleton went on a nine-point scoring binge late in the second half Friday night to record a 94-88 exhibition basketball victory over Imperial Valley College.
The Marines held a 51-44 halftime lead but the Arabs never surrendered.
IVC has won but two games this season but continues to show improvement. The Arabs have eight players and they went at it for a full 40 minutes with 12 Marines.
Every Arab seemed to sense a possible victory chance. Hose Williams hurt an ankle late in the game but came right back in as soon as possible, injury and all.
Williams fouled out before game’s end but helped maintain order in the IVC camp. Bobby Collins played a fine support role and contributed sound ball movement.
Camp Pendleton had won nine of 15 going into the IVC clash. The Marines had five players with double-figure totals and bombed the nets with 39 field goals.
IVC did reverse one trend Friday. The Arabs have been getting into constant foul trouble but didn’t draw their first personal until after five minutes had been played.
Game officials called 25 infractions on the Marines as IVC sank 20 of 27 chances. The Arabs drew 19 personals and the Marines made the most on 16 of 22 one-point tries.
Charles Watkins (6-3) topped scoring for the Marines with 20 points. Kim Rickman (6-7) and Lee Moore (6-7) did most of the rebounding and scored 14 apiece.
Keith Willis (6-7) was a big point producer for Camp Pendleton with nine goals and 18 points. Michael Thomas (6-2) popped four goals and had an 11-point total.
Rick Jones played a steady game for the Arabs, bucketing eight goals and 21 points. Jeff Lewis hit seven of nine free throw tries and came up with a 15-point total.
30 years ago — After the first of the year, Imperial Valley cable television viewers may come home from work only to find out that their favorite show came on two hours earlier.
The Federal Communications Commission recently ruled that cable companies importing out-of-area network programs and syndicated re-runs will have to black out those programs if local stations airing the same shows ask them to do so.
Representatives for all three local stations say they intend to make this request.
Starting Jan. 1, viewers who have been watching the 9 p.m. movie on KCBS from Los Angeles will have to watch it at 7 p.m. on KECY in El Centro.
“It doesn’t make any rhyme or reason,” said Tom Mixon of Imperial Valley Cablevision. “People are going to have to change the times that they’re viewing the program from LA.”
Viewers will be able to watch their programs but will be confused about the times, he said.
The FCC ruling allows local broadcasters to hold on to exclusive rights to syndicated shows such as “M.A.S.H.” and duplicated network programming throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.