50 years ago — The El Centro City Council Wednesday night postponed a decision on the recommendation of the Comprehensive Health Planning Association of San Diego and Imperial Counties to form one hospital district and eventually build one large county hospital until the El Centro Community Hospital board of trustees has discussed the matter.
At a joint meeting of the council and hospital board, Robert Duncan, a member of both the hospital board and the health planning group, explained the recommendation.
“After looking at all the various facets, we came to the conclusion the best plan is to pull the entire county into one hospital district, eventually phasing out the present county hospital (which he explained is a substandard institution) and to use the three present community hospitals until the district can build one large facility in the geographical center of the county,” he said.
When and if the larger facility is built, Duncan explained, the three other hospitals, Calexico, El Centro Community and Pioneers Memorial, will be phased from acute care to other uses, such as tuberculosis, long-term convalescent and psychiatric care.
He went on to say the main problem in the Valley, which lies behind the area’s medical problems, is the lack of trained personnel, including doctors, nurses and “back-up people.”
Duncan said as an example, the ratio of doctors to population in Imperial county is one for every 2,000 people. The national average is one for every 660.
“If you have enough doctors, nurses and equipment you can give good health care in a tent if you have to. But our problem is trained personnel,” he said.
“We have tried to think of best way to care of the people of the county and feel the large hospital is the answer,” Duncan concluded.
40 years ago — A recently formed committee of El Centro residents is circulating a petition urging the City Council to drop the idea of hiring an assessment team to help fill the position of El Centro police chief.
The petition objects to the $5,000 expenditure of public funds to establish the team, which reportedly will be ready to begin interviews for a successor to retired Police Chief W.L. “Bob” Gray beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The petition calls for selection of a police chief to be made from within the ranks of the present police force thereby eliminating the anticipated $35,000 salary that would be paid to an outside chief.
Retired businessman Joe Maloof Tuesday said a public statement concerning the committee’s plan of action would be issued in the next few days.
And the El Centro Police Officers Association is backing the petition on the grounds that the City Council denied “a decent wage adjustment for safety employees,” due to lack of funds, now suddenly; it has an extra $40,000 for the assessment team and position of police chief.
30 years ago — Two Calexico businessmen took their plans for a 25-acre equestrian center and arena east of Calexico to the Board of Supervisors today and received board endorsement of the concept.
Eugene Frazier and Luis Cota said prior to the board meeting they have worked several years on the project but have not yet found financing.
The two said they believe county support will help them acquire state or federal funds to help build an arena at the site. Once the arena is complete, it will be easier to attract lenders and other potential investors, they said.
The arena, which would be the first phase of the development, would cost about $1.5 million, Cota said. It would be used for rodeo and Mexican charro events, as well concerts and other cultural activities for the Calexico area.
“With proper organization and planning, the City of Calexico along with the Calexico Chamber of Commerce could host the first annual charro competition between the United States and Mexico,” the developers stated in a written description of the project.
In concept, the center would combine a number of recreational possibilities — skeet shooting, archery, horse shoes, pistol range, picnic area, restaurant, bar and dance hall — with the equestrian facilities.
The center would have stalls, training pens, grooming areas, and farrier and veterinarian barns.
“The project would definitely help fill the need for family-centered types of recreation in the Valley,” said Cota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.