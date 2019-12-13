50 years ago — A Brawley kindergarten teacher was named “Teacher of the Year of Imperial County,” by her peers the Imperial County Teachers Association at a dinner at the California Midwinter Fair grounds at Imperial.
Mrs. Beatrice (Albert R.) Arce, was cited for her pioneer work in teaching Spanish at Miguel Hidalgo School, as a founder of the county Foreign Language Association and her role in community activities.
The mother of four, teacher for 23 years, is credited by Brawley educators for her role in starting the district’s foreign language program before teaching Spanish became mandatory.
Currently she is director of the district’s foreign language department. She speaks English, Spanish and “a smattering of Portuguese with a Spanish accent.”
She was born in El Centro, attended Mt. Signal School, and Brawley Union High School. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Spanish from the University of California at Berkeley.
She is a charter member of the American Citizens Club a member of the Brawley Soroptimists, the Hidalgo Parent Teacher’s Association, Sacred Heart Church and the affiliated Altar and Rosary Society.
Mrs. Arce was honored by the Imperial County Teachers Association at the barbecue following their educators’ fair.
40 years ago — The resumption of summer school classes at Imperial Valley College has taken on all the aspects of a family discussion concerning the purchase of a new refrigerator: We certainly need it, but can we afford it?
Unfortunately, College President Daniel Angel pointed out, the college can’t operate on a credit plan.
Faculty, student and community representatives at Wednesday night’s Board of Trustees’ meeting were unanimous in their support for the return of the summer sessions.
The board’s dilemma was expressed by Howard Worthington, Imperial, who said, “You don’t need to remind us of the value of the program, but can we do it financially?”
The estimated cost of 25 classes to accommodate 330 to 350 students would be $65,000 to $75,000, Dr. Dale Gares, academic affairs vice president, reported. He has headed a committee studying the matter.
Average daily attendance payments from the state would be approximately $42,000 and registration fees would bring in about $6,000, Gares continued.
However, Dr. Angel explained, “We will not recover anything from the state until December 1981.”
The major portion of the summer school expense would therefore have to come from the college’s present contingency fund, Angel explained; and because of Proposition 13 restrictions, the college has been waging a battle to stave off serious cash flow problems.
Summer school was cancelled last summer because of Proposition 13, Angel said. At that time, the state was not providing ADA funds.
“The issue is: Can we be financially responsible and at the same time offer summer school?” Angel stated. The question is to undergo further study.
30 years ago — The current cold snap has most Valley residents shivering, but it has at least one Imperial woman reminiscing about the day 57 years ago today when the only recorded snowfall of any significance fell on the area.
Eva Zarate, 75, recalls the day 4 inches of snow fell in the Valley. It was the day she gave birth to her oldest son in the county hospital near El Centro.
“I looked out of my window (at the hospital) the next morning and I couldn’t figure out where I was,” Zarate said. “Everything was white.”
According to the National Weather Service, Monday night’s temperatures dropped down to 24 degrees in some areas of the Valley. While highs are expected to reach the upper 60s during the week, night time temperatures will range in the upper 20s and lower 30s.
Monday, gusty winds reached an estimated 40 to 70 mph in the Laguna Mountain area and caused the closure of Interstate 8 between Ocotillo and Willows Road from 11 a.m. until early evening. Winds have since died down and all roads are open, according to California Highway Patrol reports. While Highway 86 and 111 are open, CHP has an advisory for strong gusty winds near the Palm Springs area.
The Imperial Irrigation District records show that on Dec. 12, 1932, up to 4 inches of snow was reported in the southeast portion of the Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.