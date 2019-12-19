50 years ago — The fact that the 15.5 million-acre Navajo reservation in Arizona are thinking of filing suit to claim about 10 million acre-feet of the Colorado River is no laughing matter to the Imperial Irrigation District.
Earlier this week, the Legal Service Agency, a branch of the Office of Economic Opportunity, announced plans to file suit for water it claims belongs to Navajos under an 1868 treaty.
Because the Colorado’s annual flow is only something like 13 million acre-feet each year, the bickering that would erupt would be immense among all the other areas which also use the river.
California’s Southwest, for instance, takes 4.4 million acre-feet a year. If the Navajos take 10 million of the river’s 13, some places are going to be left mighty high and dry — or, in the Valley’s case, low and even drier.
“We can’t shrug this off,” sighed IID board chairman Carl Bevins when questioned about the impending suit. “It is something to worry about.”
Indeed. Lawyers of the Indians say the 100-year-old treaty was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1908. Court opinion was that the Navajo have rights to “adequate” water for their reservations.
The Indians’ representatives say 13 million acre-feet would be about adequate and, in case anyone is laughing (IID is not), rights of the Indians — if the treaty is upheld — takes precedence over other agreements among states, including the Valley’s claim which dates back merely to the turn of the current century.
“This business could really be bad,” predicted Bevins.
R.F. Carter, IID general manager, while declining to make any definite conclusion concerning the matter, said he doubts the suit, if filed, would take away the Southwest’s claims.
“Why, our rights date back to the early 1900,” he said. “I don’t see how a suit filed so late could interfere with our guarantees.” He said the Valley’s rights cannot be ignored.
T.R. Mitchell, director of Legal Services Agency, reportedly has commented, “I have little sympathy for all the (areas) who were content to leave the Navajos without water rights all these years.”
40 years ago — HEBER — Rioters armed with rocks and bottles clashed with sheriff’s deputies here late Tuesday over the arrest of three men. Officers from five law enforcement agencies surrounded a downtown market after three shots were fired at the on-duty deputies.
A sheriff’s spokesman said the riot erupted after two men were taken into custody for public intoxication, then urged a group of local residents to free them.
No injuries were reported but two deputies said they were hit by shotgun pellets while awaiting arrival of back-up police units.
The shots, reportedly fired from a considerable distance away, launched an officer’s distress call which brought back-up police from the California Highway Patrol and the Brawley, El Centro, Holtville and Calexico police departments.
30 years ago — Water officials from El Centro to Los Angeles expressed relief Tuesday after an historic water transfer agreement cleared its final hurdles, paving the way for conservation that will make water available for urban Southern California.
The Palo Verde Irrigation District on Tuesday approved the $233 million deal between the Imperial Irrigation District and Metropolitan Water District, which will finance conservation projects in the Imperial Valley and make about 106,000 acre-feet of water available for use in the Los Angeles and San Diego areas. MWD officials estimate this is enough water to meet the needs of about 212,000 families.
Palo Verde’s action, coupled with earlier approvals by the IID, MWD and the Coachella Valley Water District, fulfills a requirement that all of California’s Colorado River water users ratify the conservation agreement.
The final approval comes after six years of often stormy negotiations between the IID and MWD, and 13 months after the two agencies initially came to terms.
