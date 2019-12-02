50 years ago — GLAMIS — Herb Fenner likes playing in the sand.
Fenner, of Oceanside, rolled off with three first-place finishes in the drag competition as the second annual Thanksgiving weekend Dune Buggy meet wound up at the Glamis dunes area.
Fenner took first in one division of the Trial and Dune (T-D) Bug competition, came back with a win in a division of C-Modified (C-M) Bug activity and capped the day with little eliminator honors.
Wife Barbara also shares Fenner’s love of the sand after taking the Powder Puff prize.
Sponsored by the Oceanside four-wheel and two-wheel buggy club the meet lured approximately 10,000 persons to the area for the weekend of racing. Hill-climbing events got the program underway Saturday and drag events wrapped it up Sunday.
There were approximately 48 classes of competition within the T-D and C-M brackets, as well as Trail and Sand Jeeps, but no results were available for the latter.
In one heat of the T-D Bug activity, Joe Romick took first, with Jim McMahon second and Gary Campagne and Mark Milne sharing third.
In the second heat in the division, Tom Bryant was the winner, with Fenner taking runner-up honors.
Fenner took honors in the third heat, with Lefty Martin and Roger Lewis finishing second and third, respectively. John Hall captured the win in the fourth heat, besting Jack Stacheli and Steve Dickerson.
In the final heat in the division it was George Echardt first and Tom Brown second, with no third.
Fenner got his second win in the first heat of the C-M Bug competition, over Hugh Janos, Mark Bonar claimed the second heat over Frank Noriega.
40 years ago — “What odd-even?”
That was a service station attendant.
His boss said, “Nobody told us anything about odd-even.”
At a self-service station, a woman was trying to fit the nozzle into her car. It was an odd day and she had an even plate.
“It’s an odd day?” But I need gasoline ... that’s why I am buying ... because I have to get home to Brawley.
A teen-age boy was filling an odd car.
“Odd day ... wow ... are they doing that down here” We are buying gas because we want to get to San Diego.”
A man was filling a van with odd plates.
“I buy gas every day, odd or even,” he said.
Another man with an odd plate said, “I am buying gas because I have to get to Ontario.”
Another man with an odd plate was putting air but not gasoline in his vehicle.
“I bought gasoline yesterday. It will last me all week. I didn’t know anything about odd-even, but my son told me yesterday. He’s a smart kid ... he reads all the time.”
A woman with an even plate pulled into a full service station.
“Fill it up?” asked the service station attendant.
“Give me two dollars worth,” she said.
After pumping in less than two gallons of gas, he asked, “Do you want your windshield washed?” She said no.
Several stations were doing no business at all.
The Shell station attendant was washing down the islands with a hose.
Ten minutes later, he was still hosing down the islands.
At a Union 76 station three cars were lined up.
A car marked “courier service” was filling up.
“I am commercial: Odd-even doesn’t affect us,” said the driver.
A young woman was leaning over the seat of a car packed with odds and ends of travelers. In the backseat, a baby seemed unconcerned about odd-even days for buying gasoline, or even the hostages in Iran.
“We are more than 100 miles from home. I believe we can buy gas on either day,” the woman said.
30 years ago — Former county Public Works Director David E. Pierson was honored Thursday night at a testimonial dinner for his role in turning Highway 86 into a four-lane expressway.
Signs renaming a 24-mile section of Highway 86 the “David E. Pierson and Bill Freeman Highway” were unveiled at the event, in the Barbara Worth Country Club. The southern end of this stretch of highway begins approximately at the Border Patrol inspection station near Kane Spring.
Pierson played a major role in the long effort to widen the economically vital north-south corridor through the county. As a two-lane highway, the traffic mixture of trucks, recreational vehicles and passenger cars on Highway 86 contributed to a larger number of accidents.
“I feel very humble, but I’m also very rewarded and happy to see the four-lane highway being accomplished,” he said. “It is very much needed for the entire Imperial Valley. ... Now we have to keep after it to get the rest of it done.”
Highway 86 eventually will widened from Interstate 10 in Riverside County to Brawley. Construction work is continuing, but some portions of the project are still underfunded.
