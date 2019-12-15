50 years ago — Dr. John Pace, 81, a pioneer veterinarian died Sunday at the El Centro Community Hospital of an apparent heart attack.
Dr. Pace, one of the honored “old timers” at the Brawley Cattle Call a month ago, became ill Saturday. He resided in El Centro.
Born June 1, 1888, in Colorado, Pace came to the Valley in 1910. A graduate of Colorado State University, he was appointed assistant county veterinarian in 1911, later advanced to head of the department. He served for 47 years until 1958.
During World War I, he was a captain in the veterinary corps and had been employed by the federal government to inspect animals for import and export.
In the early days, he had the rare distinction of serving opposite armies at the same time. In 1913, the days of Pancho Villa, he was official veterinarian to both the U.S. and the Mexican armies.
Pace was a long-time member of the Imperial Valley Pioneers Society and of El Centro Lodge No. 384, Free and Accepted Masons.
40 years ago —Landowners surrounding the Salton Sea will seek federal court relief Monday in San Diego to halt the rising sea level by forcing the Imperial Irrigation District to cut back on irrigation water dumped into the sea.
To do so, attorneys representing Salton Sea interests will try to prove to the court that 84 percent of the supposed irrigation drainage water entering the huge salt lake has never actually been used to water crops.
“Basically, we’re asking the court to order the districts (Coachella Valley County Water District is also named) to stop wasteful irrigation methods,” according to El Centro attorney Lowell Sutherland, who is representing about 30 persons with land holdings along the Salton Sea beach.
Those landowners vow to be in court en masse Monday to show the court “we mean business,” according to Helen Burns, a Salton Sea property owner. “We’ve waited a long time to get this injunction.”
Burns and others have been complaining about the ever-rising sea level since 1975 and Sutherland said he thinks the group now has the proper arsenal to incriminate the districts.
They have reports from W.O. Gookin & Associates, a water expert firm from Arizona, that purportedly shows “overwhelming water waste” which leads to the rising sea level and threatens nearby businesses and homes.
30 years ago — Imperial Valley College is looking for rental space in Brawley to house an off-campus facility, said IVC President John A. DePaoli.
The Board of Trustees during its regular meeting Wednesday discussed renting space in a mall with good parking and adequate lighting to accommodate night classes, DePaoli said.
IVC currently holds 53 classes at 11 different facilities in Brawley, said Reuben Lopez, dean of external campus. The classes include subjects such as English, math, psychology, emergency medical technician and business, Lopez said.
The classes meet in various churches, Brawley Union High School, Campesinos Unidos and “wherever we can,” DePaoli said.
But with a prison coming to Calipatria next year, the Valley’s population could shift northward and more permanent facilities will be needed, he said.
The board has not yet decided how much money will be spent on opening the office, he added.
The college currently has an external campus office on Imperial Avenue in El Centro. About 2,500 students are enrolled in external programs, throughout the county. This includes not only those enrolled in El Centro, but also students from Brawley, Calipatria, Westmorland and Niland.
