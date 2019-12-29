50 years ago — MEXICALI — Luis Echeverria Alvarez, candidate for the presidency of Mexico July 5, said Sunday the work of the Mexican revolution is not completed and promised to lead Mexico “onward and upward” (arriba y adelate”) if he is elected.
The candidate of the Partido Revolucionario Instruccional (PRI), pledged improvements in the areas of tourism, education, welfare and farm problems.
He said the federal government is cognizant of the salinity problem caused by the Colorado River and has formulated reclamation projects to avoid the enormous wastes caused by salinization and to increase areas for cultivation.
Echeverria who most recently held the office of Secretario de Gobernacion, the second highest position in Mexico, also promised to complete airports now under construction in Mexicali and Tijuana, at a combined cost of $8 million.
Further, he said, a plant to desalinize sea water is being constructed in Rosarito and is expected to provide 28 million liters of water daily for Mexican families.
The government also is interested in solving the problems of electricity he went on and has constructed a geothermal plant in Cerro Prieto to this end, the candidate said. The plant will be completed in 1970, after five years of construction at a cost of 450 million pesos.
He called upon both large and small investors to join together to create “fountains of work” in fields, towns and cities, and thus help solve the problem of unemployment, which is especially prevalent in the cities.
40 years ago — A proposed county policy on payment for indigent medical care is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, although its ratification by the El Centro Community Hospital board is not expected until the board’s next meeting the third week of January.
The policy already has been approved by the Board of Supervisors and the county health systems agency, although the agency endorsed the policy somewhat reluctantly at its meeting in early December. Area hospitals feel the new policy does not deal with the largest single problem of indigent health care — illegal aliens.
Since the county hospital closed in 1973, indigent care has been a persistent problem. Alex Smith, administrator of ECCH, says the hospital has been taking care of indigents with no reimbursement. He said the care of indigents is costing the hospital $300,000 a year. “We have to write off that amount each year because nobody will pay the bill,” Smith said.
Under the new contractual agreement between the county and the hospital, the county will pay a flat rate of $75,000 per year to help care for indigents, but according to state law requirements, it is up to the county to define what an indigent is.
“An indigent is someone not of sufficient income to pay their medical bills,” Smith said. “But the county has always taken the position that there is no such thing as a medical indigent because the poor get Medi-Cal. But many on Medi-Cal still can’t pay their bills.”
The county’s definition of an indigent excludes any aliens who will not submit to an immigration service verification of their eligibility for Medi-Cal. Smith said the county feels illegal aliens are not its responsibility, but the hospital ends up taking care of them nevertheless.
30 years ago — The Salvation Army Thursday said it intends to seek the Area Agency on Aging contract for the senior citizens information and referral service, following Catholic Charities surprise decision last week to withdraw as the provider of the service.
“We’re concerned with the activities of senior citizens and want to see those activities continued,” said Salvation Army Maj. Mose Reyes.
At the Dec. 19 supervisors meeting Catholic Charities Director Gus Ehrentraut withdrew his bid for a new contract after the board voted to supplement funds for the services by up to $9,000, citing “too many stipulations,” which he would not specify. The money was intended to provide sufficient funds to rehire Jepson and to maintain the same level of services.
The board then extended bidding on the service until Jan. 31.
The Area Agency on Aging had cut the allocation for information and referral by more than 40 percent in its new budget — to $25,000 from $44,658 — for the six-month period from Jan. 1 to June 31, and was preparing to pare down the information and referral services. When the area agency was preparing its budget, Catholic Charities suggested the smaller amount as sufficient for the service, said AAA Director Floyd Willis.
Information and referral helps seniors with Medi-Cal, Social Security and other health provider forms and problems, evaluates and follows up referrals, helps with appointments, provides assistance with housing and transportation problems, provides identification cards and maintains close contact and some coordination with the seniors clubs in the Valley, said Jepson, who has supervised the program for 16 years.
