50 years ago — CALIPATRIA — Vandals broke into the Latin-American Club downtown Monday evening, ripped off fiber wall material and set it afire.
However, firemen said the flames were discovered in time to prevent damage to the building.
Fireman Duncan Faubion said the alarm was turned in at 5:15 p.m. He said no one was in the building when firemen arrived, and it was believed the vandalism and fire were touched off by juveniles.
The building, formerly Calipatria’s movie house, has been taken over by the Latin-American Club, which is converting it into a community facility.
The club has scheduled a New Year’s Eve dance beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday as a fundraising venture to help remodel the building.
It was believed the fire will have no effect on planned events that evening.
40 years ago — It’s been years since Central was not one of the teams in the championship game of the Central Basketball Tournament, but that’s the way it is tonight in the Central gym.
Calipatria knocked off the host Spartans, 58-53, Friday night in the tourney’s second round.
The Hornets played Central once before this year and the results were different. Visiting the Spartan gym, Calipatria finished on the short end, 67-30.
Nothing can be taken away from Calipatria’s effort Friday night. The Hornets played sound basketball and took advantage of all opportunities to score.
Coach Jerry Hinkle received exceptional shooting from his Hornets. At one point, it seemed everything the winners threw up went into the baskets.
Coach Otto Low has been battling the flu bug. His club has been weakened by illness starter Dennis Lavender playing at half-strength because of illness.
Lavender was a defensive standout in the first Calipatria game. He helped control the middle and keep the Hornets away from short jumpers and layups.
Such was not the case the second time around. Lavender played in spurts, having to take rest periods and Spartan regular John Lantzer fouled out.
The Spartans couldn’t control the middle and this turned Hornet star Waymon Hamilton loose. Hamilton popped in six goals and five free throws for 17 points.
Free throws were deadly nails driven into the Central coffin. Calipatria hit on 16 of 25 one-point tries, while the Spartans were able to convert five of the 12.
Ray Urrea scored 12 for Calipatria, six of eight free throws falling through. Jim Ford sank three of three attempts to go with three field goals for nine points.
Benny Hamilton contributed rebounds and points. The Calipatria sophomore canned five shots from the hardwood and supported brother Waymon with 10 points.
30 years ago — A visit to the Imperial Valley manure-burning power plant, the only one of its kind in the United States elicited praise from U.S. Energy Secretary James D. Watkins on Friday, who called the project an “imaginative” use of agricultural waste.
“It is good to come to Imperial Valley to see something as exciting as this in the middle of the farm belt,” Watkins said after a tour of the facility. “I am pleased with what I have seen.”
Watkins believes the ideas in operation at the plant, which generates 15 megawatts of power by burning 900 tons of cattle manure a day, could be put to use elsewhere. Human waste, he said, would work just as well as cow pies, especially in places like Boston Harbor which has been severely polluted with raw sewerage.
“There is no reason why this same technology could not be used under circumstances like that,” Watkins said, adding that it was “better to incinerate to minimize pollution than to dump (sewage sludge) in the bay.”
The Mesquite Lake Resource Recovery plant located on Highway 111 between Brawley and Imperial is owned and operated by National Energy Associates in Mill Valley. Will Parish, president of the firm, said the technology was developed by Lurgi Corporation, which has built a sewage-burning plant in Frankfurt, Germany.
“Every city has a problem in handling sewage,” Watkins said.
Watkins said the Bush administration energy master plan would focus on conservation and nonpolluting alternative and renewable energy sources, while moving away from dependence on oil reserves estimated to dry up within 40 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.