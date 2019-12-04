50 years ago — Imperial County General Hospital will not be closed “until we know where we are going,” Leslie H. Dowe, chairman of the county Board of Supervisors, assured members of the hospital lay board and hospital administrator Victor Barioni.
Barioni told members of both boards reports of the hospital’s closing shook morale of hospital employees and continued talk of closing the hospital could cause some employees to quit. Eighty people work at the hospital.
“If we don’t know whether the hospital will close, how does anybody else know?” interjected Jay Tucker, a member of the hospital board.
If the supervisors decided tomorrow to close the facility, it would be a year before the actual locking up, according to Barioni immediately after the joint meeting of the boards.
None of the three community hospitals could take all the general hospital’s patients, which include those in four “holding” wards for mental patients bound for Patton State Hospital, according to Barioni.
The hospital, with a 50-patient capacity, is running at 60 percent to 70 percent occupancy, Barioni said. Shorty, with the influx of produce and farm laborers, the hospital will be running at full capacity.
The hospital treats 120 outpatients daily. About 40 percent are “indigent” or those unable to pay and without insurance benefits: 30 percent are eligible for Medicare and Medi-Cal payments and 30 percent are paying patients, Barioni said.
The “paying” patients, generally from low-income groups get medical attention cheaper at the county hospital. A clinic visit runs $5.75 with medicine often free.
Much of the medicine used at the hospital is donated by large, national pharmaceutical companies. If the medicine prescribed by the physician is available in these supplies, it is passed on to patients, according to Barioni.
40 years ago — The newly implemented odd-even gas rationing plan can’t end soon enough to please the Imperial County Board of Supervisors, which today adopted a resolution urging Gov. Edmund G. Brown Jr. to take it back.
The supervisors acted after Brian Saasta, owner of Saasta’s Chevron, El Centro, recommended the board oppose the plan that went into effect statewide Monday because it isn’t needed.
“Odd-even is not a conservation method. It is nothing more than a tool successfully used to make long lines shorter.
“The problem in Imperial County and the state is we have a governor who thinks he is the messiah and wants his name to become a household word nationwide at my expense and yours,” said Saasta.
Brown ordered the odd-even plan after declaring a potential emergency on the heels of President Carter’s announcement that the United States’ purchase of oil from Iran would be ended.
30 years ago — The U.S. ambassador to Mexico will meet with government officials and businessmen in Mexicali and Tijuana during a three-day visit to the border region next week, an official of the U.S. Consulate in Tijuana said today.
Ambassador John Negroponte will arrive in Mexicali Dec. 12 to pay a courtesy call on newly elected Gov. Ernesto Ruffo Appel and Mexicali Mayor Emilio Milton Castellanos Gout, according to the official who spoke on condition of anonymity.
The ambassador will also hold a private meeting with other Mexicali officials and businessmen who are likely to discuss the continuing delays for commercial traffic at the Calexico border crossing, as well as the new port of entry proposed for Calexico, the official said.
However, he said Negroponte’s visit has nothing to do with bilateral negotiations between the United States and Mexico regarding the site of the new Calexico border crossing, which is expected to be announced in January.
“He’s coming to Baja California to look, listen, and learn and to meet adding that Negroponte, who has been ambassador to Mexico for about six months, has been making similar visits to officials in other regions of the country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.