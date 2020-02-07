50 years ago — High interest rates and tight state and federal budgets may have quashed plans for substantial improvements to Imperial County’s park and recreation areas.
The Imperial County Board of Supervisors will send a letter of protest to Gov. Ronald Reagan, who cut $141,000 for Imperial County recreation development. The funds were approved in the state recreation bond act approved by voters in 1964. As the act was written, the counties will lose the approved money unless it is budgeted and allocated in this fiscal year.
Reagan cut the recreation budget because bonds have not yet been sold. Lenders have slight interest in state bonds at 5 percent when U.S. (short term) treasury bonds are selling at 8 percent.
The supervisors requested the item be restored to the budget with a provision that the money would be used only if the bonds are sold.
The supervisors suggested also that a rider be attached to the budget item to indicate the funds could be used at a later date if and when the bonds are sold.
There is a movement now to raise the statutory interest rate on state bonds from five to seven percent to make them more attractive to investors.
Dale Pike, county recreation and parks director said the county had had plans for extensive improvements at Niland and Red Hill Marina, Wiest and Sunbeam lakes, the Heber Dunes and Palo Verde parks.
40 years ago — Supporters say it will be a great boon to El Centro.
Opponents say it will only be a boon to Robert L. Childers.
Regardless of which way they feel, everyone seems to have strong feelings about the proposed overpass extending Imperial Avenue south of Interstate 8, and a major battle over the overpass was fought Wednesday night before the El Centro City Council.
Economic development official William Jones said he has been negotiating with the California Angels to move the spring training camp for the farm team here from its current location in Holtville.
He said a tentative agreement has been made between the Angels and the developer in charge of “Angeltown,” the proposed complex for the baseball team. But the Angels first want a letter of commitment from the city to build the I-8 overpass as a prerequisite for the rest of the project.
“The overpass is a domino at this point,” Jones said. “We’ve tried to look at it from a business point of view.” He said the city has retained a financial adviser on the project, and in Jones’ view, Angeltown stands to give the city a broader tax base, relieve unemployment, and encourage tourism. The area around Angeltown is projected for a golf course, hotel, condominiums and commercial development.
But Councilman Henry Alarcon is less enthusiastic about the overpass. He has been opposed to it for several months, and he listed a series of concerns he has about the actual benefits the city stands to gain from developing the area south of the freeway.
“This is a beautiful project,” Alarcon said. “My concern is, where does it leave the city?”
Alarcon voiced fears about the potential cost of maintaining the park once it is built. He cited the case of the El Centro Community Center which, he said, cost $100,000 to build and is now costing $50,000 a year to maintain.
“Now we’re talking about getting into the Angeltown complex,” he said. “The EIR said you need 12 people to maintain the park; next year we’re looking at laying off six people.”
30 years ago — Central Union High School teachers announced Tuesday that they will not attend an open house scheduled for Thursday because a contract settlement has not been reached for this school year.
The El Centro Secondary Teachers Association also announced it would boycott other school activities until the contract is settled.
About 40 teachers attended Tuesday’s Board of Trustees meeting to express their frustration about the current state of negotiations, in which the district has declared an impasse.
“We are experiencing a great deal of frustration,” said John Briggs, president of the teachers association. Briggs took over as president in January when Gary Charles retired.
“We should be able to resolve this problem in a more reasonable period of time,” said Briggs. He added that this is the fifth year in a row the contract has not been settled in a timely fashion.
Board President Elise Heald said teachers are required to attend the open house because it is included in the school’s calendar, which was approved by the board. But she said she was not sure what action the board could take.
“I will be very disappointed (if teachers boycott the open house),” Heald said. “I think our open houses have had a very positive feeling in the community. They have been relatively well attended.
“I don’t think the community will respond positively to that.”
Open houses, which are held twice a year, give parents an opportunity to visit with teachers.
During a Jan. 26 negotiating session, the district declared an impasse in talks for a contract for the 1989-90 school year, said Heald. The main concern that halted the negotiations was salaries, said Heald.
The teachers’ association asked for an 8 percent salary increase, but the district offered only 5 percent.
