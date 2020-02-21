50 years ago — Seven Imperial Valley League losses in 1970 were forgotten by the Brawley Wildcats Friday night as they closed out the conference season against the Central Spartans.
The Spartans had won five of eight IVL games and Brawley had managed only one triumph against seven defeats.
Coach Vern Clower changed his defense back and forth against the Spartans. Fronting 6-foot-7 center Carlos Mina in the second half, the Wildcats were able to handle the host varsity.
A strong second quarter actually did it for Brawley. The Wildcats enjoyed a 21-7 spread in the eight minutes. El Centro rallied after intermission but couldn’t contain the visitors as forward Sid Monge popped in 27 points and the Wildcats ended the season at 12-12 by defeating the Spartans, 62-53.
Clover received strong efforts from Wayne Bascus, Larry Friese and Don Ferrin. Friese fouled out, but pulled down 10 rebounds against a team led by Mina and 6-foot-5 Howard Everett.
Five players did all the Brawley scoring. Friese and Greg Motter had 10 each. Ferrin had six and Bascus finished with nine.
No Spartans except Mina scored more than eight points. Mina hit with 12 goals and 31 points. The Spartan junior pivot carried a 24.4 IVL average into the game.
Brawley whipped El Centro on rebounds. The Wildcats led, 27-17, at halftime and finished on the long end, 43-35.
Mina led all grabbers with 16. Bascus had 15 for the Wildcats, while Motter added 1 more. Bascus, Monge and Ferrin each ended the game handing off for five baskets.
40 years ago — PALO VERDE — At least 50 motorists and a busload of 25 senior citizens were stranded in remote desert areas near here Tuesday as flash floods filled washes along Highway 78 up to 3 feet deep in some areas.
Two vehicles were swept from the roadway by the raging waters that brought with them sand and rocks and buried the pavement, along some stretches. The Imperial County Sheriff’s Office said today there were no reported injuries.
Donald Parris, resident deputy at Palo Verde rescued a dozen motorists from heavily hit areas and he had reported of another dozen being taken out by other vehicles.
The remainder, said Parris, waited until the flooding subsided and then made their own way out. In all, he estimated about 50 vehicles were stranded on the highway when the washes filled.
Thomas Jefferson Williamson, 54, Fresno, was one of those rescued. Williamson was driving to Blythe in a Datsun B-210 when it was swept off the road by the waters.
Williamson later told Parris he hit the wash at a high rate of speed and his vehicle was swept off the roadway by water when he applied the brakes. Williamson escaped from the car “as it went by the first tree.” He was able to swim out of the wash, but the flood waters carried the vehicle a quarter of a mile downstream.
30 years ago — The Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the county’s involvement in a federally funded effort in which a California National Guard helicopter will be used locally to aid in apprehending drug suspects.
The move will allow specially trained Imperial County Sheriff’s deputies to be flown by a Guard pilot to patrol various areas of the county, Sheriff Oren R. Fox said. The Guard previously had agreed to provide the helicopter and pilot.
“The need for it is to further enhance our ability to catch drug traffickers and smugglers that have entered the U.S. The federal government has been convinced to do something more to try to close off the border and the air over Imperial County,” Fox said.
Stating he wants to keep the strategy “as low key as possible,” Fox refused to reveal the details of where and how the helicopter would be used.
The patrols will begin as soon as the Guard decides where the helicopter and its pilot will be stationed, Fox said, noting the El Centro Naval Air Facility is a possible location. The helicopter will be available until Sept. 30, the end of the federal fiscal year, said Guard spokesman Col. Roger Goodrich.
