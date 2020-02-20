50 years ago — CALEXICO — For coach Leland Robinson and the Calexico High School basketball team, it was a nice way to end the long season.
Coach Jim Frary and his Palo Verde Yellowjackets did not find too much enjoyment in the proceedings but a quick glance at the scoreboard was all that was needed to find the reason for their displeasure.
At the end of 32 minutes Friday night, the final score was Calexico 73, Palo Verde 60 and the Bulldogs had done what no other team had been able to do in the last Imperial Valley League season.
Already in possession of the league title and assured of a spot in the California Interscholastic Federation class AA playoffs, the Blythe school came into the game with a 22-2 record that included eight consecutive IVL victories.
Calexico was 2-6 in the league and 12-12 on the year. The Bulldogs had lost both previous encounters with the Yellowjackets but gave Palo Verde its biggest scare of the league campaign in an earlier Varner Memorial Gymnasium meeting.
Friday night, the border city club proved that performance was no fluke as they battled back from a 37-34 halftime deficit to take the win with a strong second-half effort. The Bulldogs outscored Palo Verde, 19-7, in a third quarter that included a burst of 10 straight points that moved them from a 43-39 deficit into a 49-43 lead, and they were on top, 53-44, at the end of the session.
They put together another 10-point streak after the Yellowjackets had closed to 59-54 and held a 69-54 advantage with better than 3.5 minutes left in the game.
Palo Verde pulled within 10 again before Cesar Luna and Bennie Reisin connected on back-to-back field goals for the final margin of victory.
40 years ago — Early residents of Imperial Valley used to say that you have to climb the 2,000 feet to the top of Mt. Signal if you want to become a true old-timer.
The climb, they said, is not too difficult, especially when you tackle the famous landmark from the Mexicali side, and many people of all ages have made it successfully.
The little mountain straddles the Mexican border, with about one third located in Imperial Valley. But why, some ask, was it named Mt. Signal? Was it because it was a beacon for travelers”?
This is not likely. Neither is it likely that the mountain was named by ancient Indians who would light signal fires on its top when the entire Imperial Valley area was under water, and the mountain was an island.
Most likely, it was given the name by Lt. Amiel W. Whipple of the Corps of Topographical Engineers or Col. Lewis S. Craig of the 3rd Infantry, Whipple’s military escort, who reached the Colorado River in 1849 or 1850 as part of the U.S. Boundary Commission organized after the signing of the Treaty of Guadalupe-Hidalgo on Feb. 2, 1848.
“It (that is, Mt. Signal) must serve as a beacon to travelers from the Colorado,” wrote Whipple, “and may probably be found a convenient point from which to flash gunpowder for the determination of the difference in longitude between San Diego and the mouth of the Gila.”
The little mountain with the many washes around its base, the strong winds that may howl in the desert, has been a point of romance for centuries, and hundreds of stories, true or not, have been told about it.
In 1774, it frustrated Juan Bautista de Anza and his men who were trying to establish a connection between the Spanish holdings in the east and the mission chain along the California Coast.
Anza had come from the Colorado River area, but ran into a fierce sandstorm which made him eventually give up his plan to travel to the foot of the mountain and there to turn northwest. He returned to his camp by the river and after a brief rest, tried again, this time bypassing the mountain on the south side.
Just a few years before Anza’s trip, a young man, Rafael Amador, came to California with the Gaspar Portola expedition. He made an amazing ride which took him to what is Imperial Valley today and passed by Mt. Signal.
Amador carried a message from Mexico’s president Santa Anna to Monterey to countermand an order contained in a dispatch carried on the ship “Natalia.” Santa Anna offered the equivalent of one dollar for each mile covered, about $3,000 in all. Amador said he could reach Monterey before the “Natalia.”
He took the route taken by Anza, but was attacked by Indians who robbed him of his horse and much of his clothing, and counted himself lucky having escaped with his life.
