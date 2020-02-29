50 years ago — “It was our best game so far,” Calipatria basketball coach Jerry Hinkle said late Friday night, and it came at the right time as far as the Hornets are concerned.
It came against the Elsinore Tigers before an enthusiastic audience in the Brawley gym and because it came the Hornets emerged with an 84-80 victory that kept them in contention for the California Interscholastic Federation, Southern Section championship.
“The next one is No. 20,” Hinkle said a little later, but it is a goal that only can be reached on the court and each game gets just a little bit tougher for the Chaparral League runner-up
It took a five-point spurt in the final one minute and three seconds for Calipatria to insure the win over Elsinore and send the Hornets into Tuesday night’s quarterfinal against the winner of the Trona-Pasadena Poly confrontation.
Whichever team the Northend crew faces, it will be the Hornets’ sternest test of the season. Trona, the top-seeded team in the class A field, was 28-0 going into the game against the Pasadena entry, which boasts the CIF’s leading scorer in Brian Hueblin, a 6-foot-5 senior who tossed in 51 points in Poly’s 83-82 first round win over Chaminade.
Now 19-8 on the year, Calipatria is the only Chaparral team remaining in the playoffs. Twenty-nine Palms was eliminated by Beaumont in the first round and league champion Yucca Valley, a first round winner over Twin Pines, dropped a 100-80 decision to Aquinas Friday night.
With the win over Elsinor, the Hornets can also claim at least a share of the De Anza League title. In the opening game of the playoffs Tuesday evening , Calipatria handed Banning, the De Anza’s fourth-place finisher, 71-68 defeat.
40 years ago — Imperial Valley College secured a spot in the Desert Conference Basketball Playoffs Wednesday night at Ridgecrest by hammering Cerro Coso College, 117-103.
Desert Conference officials have designed a special playoff to pick one of two teams representing this region. Two DC quintets will play in special elimination games prior to the start of the state playoffs.
Barstow tied College of the Desert for the DC title at 9-3. The Vikings won the right to remain clear of the DC Playoffs and await a special elimination game.
COD, Mt. San Jacinto, IVC and MiraCosta will be involved in the DC Playoffs. Action opens Saturday at two separate sites, the final DC Playoffs clash Wednesday.
MSJ comes to IVC at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for a first-round game, while MiraCosta visits COD. Wednesday’s game site will be determined by Saturday’s outcomes.
IVC finished the DC campaign a single step behind co-champions Barstow and COD. MSJ won seven of 12 pennant struggles, while MiraCosta posted a 5-7 mark.
The Arabs put on a terrific second-half scoring display at Ridgecrest in creaming the CCC Coyotes. Cerro Coso had a 50-49 halftime lead, but it didn’t last long.
The team seemed to rely more on offense than defense in the second half. Cerro Coso ripped the cords with 53 points, and the Arabs found scoring chances worth 68 digits.
John Hall, the conference’s top individual scorer, had an exceptional night, but it wasn’t enough to beat IVC. Hall sank 17 shots and seven free throws for 41 points.
30 years ago — Just a few days before Imperial High’s boys’ basketball team took the Central High floor to face Carlsbad Army/Navy in Tuesday’s San Diego Section Division IV semifinals, three Tigers, two of them starters, came down with food poisoning.
Two of the players — starter Gerardo Castillo and reserve Omar Garcia — didn’t play at al Tuesday because of the malady. The third — C.P. Pitones — saw only limited service.
If their absences hurt Imperial any during Tuesday’s contest, it certainly didn’t show as the Tigers combined the scoring of Brian Williams and Richie Bonillas with an effective pressing defense to score a 69-52 victory.
“All year, we’ve come back from adversity,” said the 6-foot-3 Williams, who finished the game with 22 points and 16 rebounds. “We were confident going into the game and we had good practices going into the game. Our coach told us what to expect from them, and they did what coach said they were going to do right to a T.”
Perhaps so, but one thing Imperial didn’t expect to see was one Army/Navy player — point guard Dan Cho — not starting the game. Cho an All-Coastal League selection who averaged 10 points and 10 assists per game during the season, saw only brief action late in the contest because of a sprained ankle he suffered last week.
Without Cho to handle the ball against Imperial’s pressure defense, among other things, the Tigers were able to take advantage of numerous Warrior turnovers during a pivotal second-quarter spurt.
Imperial (16-7), which trailed, 6-2, before finishing the first quarter with a 15-11 lead, utilized its defensive pressure to maximum advantage during the first three minutes of the second quarter as the Tigers outscored Army/Navy, 15-2, and extend their lead to 30-13.
