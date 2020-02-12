50 years ago — IMPERIAL — Make it four! Four games in a row.
The Holtville Vikings, who started the second round of league action with and 0-6 record, are suddenly 4-6 and fired up to try for a .500 league season. Their fourth win came last night at Imperial gym as they won a thriller from the Tigers, 42-41.
This win was not the most artistic of the recent Vikings successes, but they rode a big second quarter edge and fought off the Tigers’ second half attempts to pull it out of the fire.
The Tigers moved out in front, 9-8, at the end of the first quarter. However, a 15-8 bulge in the second period sent the Vikings to the locker room at halftime with a six-point lead at 23-17.
The Tigers took each of the last two quarters by narrow margins. A two-point edge, 14-12, in the third quarter cut the Vikings lead to four points, 35-31. Imperial then took the last period by three points, 10-7, to leave the Vikings victorious by the final one-point margin, 42-41.
David Nagel of the Tigers led all scorers as he racked up 19 points. He was the only Tiger to reach double figures.
Holtville had three players in the double bracket. Chris Latteri and Brian McLaughlin each had 13 points and Scott Barthelme had 10 points.
40 years ago — Units of the Civil Air Patrol were conducting a widespread air search today between Brawley and Palomar for a Brawley aircraft that has been missing since Monday morning.
The aircraft, a twin-engine Cessna 421, is owned by local grower Stephen Elmore and was being piloted by Floyd Kershner, 33, also of Brawley. Kershner was alone on the flight, which was to be a 20-minute trip to Palomar for a routine maintenance check.
Elmore said today the craft “was observed to make a normal takeoff” from Brawley’s airport about 8 a.m. Monday and has not been seen nor heard from since. There was no flight plan filed.
Maj. Virginia Van Atta, CAP’s senior mission commander who is coordinating the search, said today officials have “absolutely no idea” what happened. The pilot and aircraft, she said, were in “top shape,” weather was clear and “Kershner is reported to be an excellent pilot.”
The pilot holds an air transport rating, which is the highest level that can be attained. Additionally, he also holds a flight instructor rating.
According to Maj. Van Atta, there are very few leads. “There was no specific eyeball witness as to the exact time of take off,” she said, which hurts efforts to track the craft by use of recorded radar tapes. Additionally, the pilot was not operating under instrument flight rules. “The weather everywhere was beautiful,” she said.
The mission commander said six CAP aircraft were involved in the search this morning and “quite a few more are ready to go.”
30 years ago — Rescuers who worked almost half an hour Friday to free a man from the crushed cab of an overturned tractor-trailer rig said afterward they were amazed the man survived.
The double-trailer truck crashed just after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Shank and Dietrich roads, east of Brawley. A witness reported the driver appeared to have attempted to turn from Dietrich on to Shank without yielding for a stop sign, said California Highway Patrol Officer Jacques Rodriguez.
The man was identified as Rafael Solorio Serrano, 32, of El Centro. Brawley firefighters, assisted by Gold Cross Ambulance technicians, used hydraulic cutting tools to free him.
“He’s a pretty lucky guy. There’s only about 3 feet in there that’s not crushed, and he was in it,” said Brawley Fire Batallion Chief Sergio Garcia.
After a seat and part of the cab were cut away, Solorio, who had been lodged head first in the cab, backed out under his own power. He was taken by ambulance to Pioneers Memorial Hospital in Brawley where he was treated and released.
When the truck, which was moving lettuce from a nearby field, crashed in narrowly missed two poles supporting power lines and forced another driver who reported the wreck, to take evasive action.
“The witness said he was westbound on Shank and he saw the truck going about 50 (miles an hour) and he knew the truck wasn’t going to make the turn (so) he slowed up,” Rodriguez said. “He said the truck hit the turn at about 40.”
