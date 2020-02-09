50 years ago — Robert F. Carter, general manager of the Imperial Irrigation District, said Monday he could see no reason why the economy of the Imperial Valley should not continue to flourish indefinitely.
He noted also that while 3,408,548 tons of salt are entering the Valley annually (1968) in irrigation waters, the Valley is getting rid of 4,012,009 tons of salt each year.
Carter was speaking to a meeting of directors of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce, businessmen and farmers who gathered to determine what steps might be taken to counter recent Associated Press news stories predicting the almost imminent death of the Imperial Valley due to salt buildup.
J.R. (Dick) Fitch, chamber president, noted on opening the meeting that, “we are concerned over damage done to the Valley by these stories.”
Farmers and Realtors present noted they had received inquiries from persons with investments in the Valley asking, “what’s going on down there?”
The IID general manager had been asked to attend the meeting to give the facts concerning the salt situation and the Valley’s future.
Carter read from testimony before congressional committees, from court briefs, quoting experts and from other official sources to show that the Imperial Valley was not threatened with abandonment because of a salt buildup on its farm lands.
He said rechannelization of the Colorado River, authorized by Congress back in 1950, would reduce by four percent the salt content of the Colorado River. Carter noted that this rechannelization had been fought by wildlife and recreation enthusiasts.
He added that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation should cap salt wells above Lake Mead as a means of reducing the salt content of the river water.
40 years ago — Rebounding in the second half was the secret for the Central Spartans Friday, the County Seat varsity upending the Brawley Wildcats, 57-53, in Desert Valleys League basketball.
Brawley scored 25 points in the second quarter to give Coach Ben Moran a 36-28 lead. The Spartans didn’t draw even with the Wildcats until the final stanza.
Sal Bermudez turned the trick with a shot to knot the count, 49-49. Coach Otto Low saw his cagers outscore Brawley, 8-4, the rest of the way.
Central enjoys a height advantage over Brawley and used it Friday. Glendale Burns had 13 rebounds, John Lantzer had five and Dennis Lavender finished with 12.
The final stanza saw the Spartans try 13 shots, six falling through. Central went up with 57 shots in four quarters, 22 producing counters.
Lavender hit nine of 16 shots, leading Central scoring with 20. Lantzer sank five of 10 and had 16 points. Todd Ethridge scored seven for the Spartans.
Burns had six points and four assists, Frank Gutierrez with six of Central point’s. Central hit 13 of 18 free throw tries, the Wildcats making seven of 13.
Brawley’s second quarter found Ernes Garcia leading with 10 points. William Lee hit with four and Gary Cooper scored a half-dozen in the period.
Garcia was the lone Wildcat with a double-figure total when the game ended. He dumped in nine shots and was two for two from the line for 20 points.
Cooper shoved down nine points and Lee scored six. Brandon Wood scored six for the Wildcats. Brawley had an overall 23-22 edge in two-point baskets.
30 years ago — There are 66 unreinforced masonry buildings in Brawley that could collapse during an earthquake — and 44 of them are in the central business district, according to a city consultant’s report that has been sent to the state’s Seismic Safety Commission.
Up to 5,000 people could be in the buildings when an earthquake struck, according to Melvyn Green and Associates, structural engineers hired by the city to draft the state mandated survey.
But he added that it is highly unlikely that the buildings would be filled to capacity when an earthquake struck.
Green told the Brawley City Council this week that by identifying unreinforced masonry buildings and notifying their owners by January, Brawley has met the state seismic safety requirements. He did not say which buildings were identified.
But the city can go further and develop a program to phase out the unsafe structures, he said, because the buildings represent a potential for death and injuries and economic disaster in case of an earthquake.
Collapsed buildings could close streets causing economic hardships to merchants with undamaged buildings.
He warned, however, if the city forces a too rapid phase-out, it could have a devastating impact on the city’s economy because it could result in the abandonment of downtown buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.