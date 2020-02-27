50 years ago — Housing for migrant farm workers in Imperial County “can’t get any worse,” and “things aren’t getting any better,” county sanitarian Fred Singh told members of the environmental health committee of the Comprehensive Health Planning Association Thursday.’
However, Singh is planning to take steps to upgrade the low-cost housing available to the farm workers “as soon as lettuce-picking season is over.”
“These people are paying $75 and more per month for a house that you or I wouldn’t pay $30 for,” Singh said. But the problem is complicated by the lack of housing during the lettuce harvesting season, the sanitarian said. Because of this, the migrant workers are forced to pay the higher rents.
Singh said his solution is to inspect labor camps and individual houses after the lettuce season is over, then take necessary action.
“Then we can have the substandard housing torn down and, hopefully, the property owners can build better structures before the next season,” he said.
Singh added this procedure has been attempted in the Brawley area with great success.
“There we cleared a lot and, within six months, a new and more acceptable house was built. After that even the surrounding property was bettered by the owners,” he added.
Legal procedures to be followed in the condemnation proceedings start with a warning being issued to the owner informing him of the structure’s substandard condition.
If the situation is not reversed, the second warning includes a hearing with the county health officer, Singh and the owner. If a third warning is necessary, legal action will be taken.
40 years ago — One might say there is so little to do in Imperial Valley that the residents spend their days watching the earth move. But that wouldn’t be totally true. Imperial Valley folk have better things to do; it’s the outsiders who spend their time watching Imperial Valley’s earth move.
The latest bunch, the National Geodetic Survey, came down late last week and is responsible for those tall towers popping up around the Valley.
The National Geodetic Survey is a branch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is the smallest branch of the United States uniformed service, according to Lt. George E. Leigh.
Leigh and his “precise survey crew” will later this week begin measuring the horizontal movement of Imperial Valley real estate that occurred after the November earthquake.
A horizontal survey crew, by chance, had measured the Imperial Valley last year, and the crew now in the Valley came after the NOAA commissioned a special new survey after the earthquake, Leigh said.
“Your earthquake is the reason we’re here,” he said.
Today, the survey party is constructing the sixth and final tower which he said looks like giant erector sets. At the top of each tower is a theodolite, a survey instrument which utilizes a laser beam to measure distances from one survey station to the next.
(Fourteen survey stations will be used, but only six towers are built, the El Centro tower being the tallest, he said.
From these stations, the survey team will measure distances and angles to determine latitudes and longitudes, Leigh said.
For instance, the crew will use the theodolite atop the 126-foot tower on Eighth and Vine streets in El Centro to measure distances and angles between it and each of the 13 other stations.
The ensure precision, they will send two different lasers on two different nights.
Then they will go to the next station and do it over again until measurements are taken from all 14 stations.
“We’re a data-gathering group,” Leigh said. “We come to no conclusions, but our data will be used by scientists to help them in their earthquake studies. Right now we’re trying to get a handle on earth displacements.”
30 years ago — Bakersfield’s Arnold Kirschenmann completed a sweep of the 62nd Elmer Sears Lettuce tournament on Sunday when he defeated El Centro’s Bob McClain in the championship bracket final.
It took Kirschenmann only 29 of the designated 36 holes over two rounds Sunday to defeat McClain, who finished runner up to Yuma’s Dave Maehling last year.
In the first 18-hole round, Kirschenmann and McClain played almost even, with Kirschenmann and McClain each winning three holes on the front nine and Kirschenmann taking a one-hole advantage through the back nine.
McClain led only once as Kirschenmann birdied the first hole and parred the second for a two-hole advantage. The El Centro golfer, who came back to even the score through nine holes, won the 10th hole with a par but Kirschenmann won three of the next four holes to regain the advantage.
After a break between rounds, Kirschenmann put the match away early, winning the second, third, fourth, fifth, sixth, eight and ninth holes for an eight-hole advantage entering the final stretch.
Both played even during the next two holes, giving Kirschenmann the eight-hole win with only seven left to play.
