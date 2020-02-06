50 years ago — Incorporation of a county Historical Society was authorized Thursday night by an informal committee which has been working toward restoration of the former Harold Bell Wright ranch near Holtville.
The committee, meeting in the courthouse, ordered the filing of Articles of Incorporation with the state to bring into being an historical society open to all interested persons on a countywide basis.
Former Sheriff Herbert Hughes and Miss Elizabeth Harris of Holtville, and Mrs. Michael Ramos and Rollie Clark of El Centro were named as incorporating board directors for the society.
The four also will serve as a nominating committee to expand the board as an operating body representative of all county areas.
40 years ago — The second half was enjoyable for the Palo Verde Yellowjcackets at Brawley Tuesday night as the Desert Valleys League leaders whipped the home-standing Wildcats, 82-63.
Brawley played a steady game and didn’t rattle in the first half, holding the undefeated ’Jackets to a 33-29 lead. Palo Verde scored 59 points in the second half.
Superior inside height and rebounding strength contributed to the Palo Verde victory. The ’Jackets continually got two, three and four shots at a time after halftime.
Five players had double-figure totals for the winners and a sixth was one digit away. The ’Jackets drilled in 35 goals and 12 of 26 from the charity line.
Lem Brock had a hot had with 10 goals and 21 big points. Ricky Ford and Charlie Rawlins each scored 12. Bert Stroschein had 15 and Casey Ector settled for 11.
Ermes Garcia and Marvin Carter shared the headlines for Brawley. Garcia swished nine goals and 22 points, Carter sinking eight goals and 19 points.
30 years ago — Donned in spacesuit garb and air purifying respirators, hazardous waste workers Monday continued to process of making the desert whole again after a Blue Angels jet crash that left a crater and pollutants strewn over an area northwest of Imperial.
Looking for soil saturated with fuel and hydraulic fluids, the 5-member crew scanned a 16-foot-deep, 3-foot-wide crater, all that remains of an F/A18 jet. Crashed Jan. 23. But the Bureau of Land Management, which administers the desert, is requiring the Navy make the land whole again.
The jet left more than a hole in the ground. Upon impact, the jet fuselage disintegrated into miniscule particles that may be hazardous to both the environment and the crew brought in to restore the desert.
“The fuselage is made of carbon fiber and (the material) is not listed under any hazardous materials list,” said Robert Zimmer, chief area ranger for the BLM. “But we will handle it like a hazardous material.”
When an F/A 18 Blue Angel jet crashed two years ago near Holly Sugar, the Navy checked with McDonald Douglas, the plane manufacturer, to determine whether the disintegrated plane body posed a risk.
Tom Wolf, director of the county Division of Environmental Health, who participated in that cleanup, said, “They said treat carbon fibers as (you) would asbestos,” said Wolf. “The health risk is similar.”
Wolf said carbon fibers, like asbestos, breaks down to micron-size particles upon impact or when burned “...the particles can reach to deep areas of the lungs.”
Because of the health risk, the Navy’s contracted work crew uses air purifying respirators and wears heavy protective clothing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.