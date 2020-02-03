50 years ago — The most economical plan for stabilizing the salinity of the Salton Sea appears to be to dike off a 50-square-mile impoundment from the main body of the sea for the solar evaporation of water.
This is the thrust of a federal-state Salton Sea reconnaissance report released jointly by Norman B. Livermore Jr. of the California Department of Natural Resources and Secretary of the Interior Walter J. Hickel.
The report, which defines the rising salinity, stability and nutrient-related problems of the sea and discusses possible solution involved eight agencies of the Interior Department and eight of California’s resources agency, the largest number of federal and state units ever to be involved in this type of cooperative study.
The Salton Sea is a valuable sports fishery and recreation resource as well as a repository for agricultural and industrial drainage and waste waters, Livermore said.
Although several alternative control plans for the sea are presented in the report, the report concludes the least costly and most economical is the dike with a cost-benefit ratio estimated at 1 to 1.4.
“It is the rising salinity level that poses the most critical threat to its important sports fishery,” Livermore said.
Salinity levels have remained close to that of ocean water (33,000 to 35,000 parts per million) for almost 50 years, but they are on the increase, he said, adding “Levels of 38,000 to 39,000 ppm are not uncommon today.
Recent studies conducted by the Department of fish and game indicate an interruption of the reproduction cycle of the major species of sport fish when the level reaches 40,000 ppm. This level is anticipated by the mid 1970s without control measures.
40 years ago — HOLTVILLE — As much as $50,000 in hay was destroyed in seven locations Saturday as a hit-and-run arsonist set haystacks ablaze near here.
The fires could be seen for miles as fire trucks and sheriff’s deputies raced from blaze to another scattered over a six-mile area northeast of Holtville.
In all, 10 stacks were set on fire.
It was a scene familiar to Holtville residents who recalled watching the night sky light up three years ago when an arsonist set stacks on fire for almost a week.
Twenty stacks burned in the November 1976 fire-setting binge. A teenage boy was finally convicted for those fires.
Holtville Fire Chief Glen Wilson said the fires started about 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Firemen stayed in the area northeast of Holtville until after 10 p.m. putting out fires and keeping watch for new ones.
Firemen from the Brawley, El Centro, Holtville and Imperial County fire departments battled the blazes.
Wilson said none of the stacks had been doused with flammable liquid, and no incendiary devices have been found.
Deputy Mike Singh said the ways of setting Saturday’s fires were “completely different” from the 1976 fires.
He would not point out the differences, saying that would reveal evidence needed to trap the arsonist.
Singh said the Sheriff’s Office has several leads pointing for a suspect.
He would not comment if the fires were strike-related.
30 years ago — Potential pesticide contamination on rural land near Holtville was discovered recently when an unidentified man complained of illness after working on the site, local regulators have disclosed.
Health officials believe other workers may also have been exposed to dangerous chemicals while salvaging building materials from the former pesticide and fertilizer manufacturing plant on Highway 115 near Harris Road.
The Regional Water Quality Control Board has ordered J.R. Simplot Co., which holds a lease on the property, and Southern Pacific Railroad Co., the land owner, to investigate the extent of soil and groundwater contamination and to clean up the site by May 15, said Adan Abdalla, water resources engineer.
“They were, I believe, contracted by J.R. Simplot to demolish the facility, and they were recycling some of the construction materials at the site -- wood beams and steel beams,” Abdalla said of the workers. “And that is when one of them ... got sick. I believe he was trying to cut some of the steel material at the site.”
Tom Wolf, director of the county’s Environmental Health Services Division, said the worker later notified health authorities he was suffering from a “chronic” condition and was told to see a doctor.
The man originally thought he was suffering from a heart condition, said Earl Mapes, director of regulatory affairs for Simplot in Pocatello, Idaho, but it was later determined that this was not the case and he may have gotten sick from material at the Holtville site. His present condition is unknown.
