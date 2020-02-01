50 years ago — Knowledgeable Imperial Valley residents are laughing at those who have been taken in by recent stories predicting the end of the Valley because of a salt buildup.
These certainly include 33 out of 35 Imperial Valley individuals who purchased $2,719,600 worth of Valley farmlands during the last half of 1969.
Sales of another $648,500 worth of Imperial Valley farmlands during the same period are said to have been made to local Valley residents although this latter group of sales still needs confirmation.
These large purchases of Imperial Valley farm lands by Imperial Valley farmers and businessmen would seem to be ample evidence that people who know the Valley best are not only optimistic as to its future, but take every opportunity to acquire more property in the Valley as the opportunity offers.
Stories of its impending doom have plagued the Imperial Valley since its infancy 69 years ago and made more sense in 1922 than the most recent series of nationally distributed stories, which give the Valley a lifetime of 10 years.
Back in 1922 some 50,000 acres of Imperial Valley land had been abandoned because of excessive deposits of salt brought in by irrigation water.
The Imperial Irrigation District immediately began a campaign to provide drainage for farm lands, putting in below-ground-level drain ditches which carried salt-laden water into the Alamo and New Rivers which dumped it into the Salton Sea.
It is these drains, plus $35,000,000 worth of tile drains put 6 feet under their farm lands by Valley farmers that has turned the corner for the Valley, bringing it to the point where more salt is removed from the land each year than is brought in by irrigation water.
40 years ago — The U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday it is stepping up investigative activities of local labor problems — especially pertaining to illegal aliens and labor contractors.
Donald Elisburg, assistant secretary of labor for employment standards, made the announcement in a press conference that followed meetings with grower and United Farm Workers representatives.
He later met with California Rural Legal Assistance representatives, who have filed three complaints with the Department of Labor recently that alleged labor contractor violations among three Valley growers struck by the UFW.
Elisburg and regional DOL representative Bill Buhl said the purpose of their being in Imperial Valley was to explain the presence of other DOL personnel.
He said DOL has not had “extensive investigative proceedings down here” in the past, although the area has the potential for various violations of DOL standards.
Buhl said DOL’s announcement is not the result of complaints filed by CRLA, and Elisburg said several other complaints had been filed by other agencies and individuals.
Elisburg said DOL has “a large territory in Southern California and (the agency) had not provided enough personnel” in the past.
While he said local labor contractors can expect “steady pressure” from the agency as a result of a step-up in farm labor activities, he added that non-agricultural employers will also be checked for possible violations of illegal alien statutes.
He said it’s the department’s responsibility to ensure that all employees be they illegal aliens or not, are paid at least the minimum wage of $3.10 an hour.
The DOL’s rationale is that if an employer is forced to pay at least the minimum wage to everyone, he will be more likely to hire an American citizen or a documented alien.
30 years ago — State Sen. Marian Bergeson said she plans to introduce a resolution calling for a bipartisan effort by state legislators and the congressional delegation to lobby against the closure of the El Centro Naval Air Facility and several other California bases.
And Assemblyman Steve Peace has suggested the Navy move its Miramar naval operation to the El Centro NAF or consider turning the field into a regional airport for international flights.
“We have to work with Congress in general and tell them you’re hitting California too hard,” Bergeson said.
“The list is political at this point,” she said. “We need to exercise any persuasive efforts we can (to convince Congress) not to do this.”
David Takashima, an aide to Peace, D-80th District, said the assemblyman endorses Bergeson’s proposal.
“We’re going to work with all the members,” Takashima said. “I know there’s a lot of congressional and elected officials that are targets of these closures that are very concerned.”
Peace’s proposals came in a letter to Defense Secretary Richard Cheney that urges the El Centro NAF be taken off the list of bases to be studied for possible closure.
In case efforts to keep NAF open fail, Peace suggested alternative uses for the base in his letter to Cheney. One suggestion he made was to move the operations at Miramar Naval Air Station to El Centro.
“Such a move would open the way for the City of San Diego to move its airport operations to Miramar,” Peace said in a press release Wednesday. This would “dramatically reduce the total noise impacts on San Diego residents, given Imperial County a much needed economic shot in the arm and ensure the Navy plenty of elbow room in which to maximize its training operation efficiently,” he said.
