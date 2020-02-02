50 years ago — CALEXICO — A group of sociology students from the University of San Francisco who were in the Imperial Valley last week to study the state’s agriculture situation have charged local customs inspectors with being “sullen,” “harassing” them and “abusing their authority.”
The 43 students, led by sociology professor Michael Howe, complained in an interview due to be released today to San Francisco newspapers and the wire services that they were “hassled” constantly in their attempts to cross the border, “apparently because of our ‘hippie-like’ appearance.”
Howe added that they were “also reacting to the way others are treated. Mexican-Americans are treated like cattle.” Howe and a number of the students told tales of individual harassment in an exclusive interview here last week.
“We don’t mind being searched so much as their attitude,” Howe said in last week’s interview. “They’re here to serve us, not to subject us.”
Robert Poley, port of entry director, last week stated that “statistics prove” conclusively that blacks and “hippies” are “more likely to be carrying pills and marijuana” across the border than other people, and this makes them more “suspect,” and more likely to be searched. He said nothing about Mexican-Americans.
When asked whether such an attitude as “disrespectful” of blacks and hippies and constituted “discrimination,” Poley would only reply, “We deal in law enforcement and have to go by statistics.”
Howe’s students, some of whom have long-hair, others short, were not the only ones who complained of individual harassment. In fact, Howe himself was the first to be subjected to what he called the “basic tactic of intimidation.”
“I was with two Chicanos and a black parked in a car near the customs building,” Howe explained, “When a guy came out and ordered us to move. I didn’t know who he was or what authority he had, so we were slow to move. He left and returned with three other guys.”
40 years ago — SPLIT COUNTY — There was never a more bitter confrontation between neighboring communities in California than the one that found El Centro and Imperial at odds about the honor of housing county business in 1907.
The bitterness and intensity of the campaign was magnified by the purple prose printed for at least six months prior to the 1907 county election in both the Imperial Standard and the Imperial Valley Press.
Indeed, the results of the election would pave the way for the prosperity of either town, but emotion seemed the basis of arguments offered by both sides.
Imperial was the eldest of the cities, the town site settled when people first filtered into the area, then a part of San Diego County.
And when citizens started building up the “Cabarker” area as a town site, Imperial folks scoffed. Cabarker would never survive because Imperial is established, they said.
But the presence of a railroad junction near the Cabarker site solidified the community and it was not long before Cabarker’s name was changed to El Centro.
Residents were anxious to form a government apart from the dictates of the relatively urban San Diego mentality, but efforts to stop a flood that kept much of the productive area of Imperial Valley under water kept locals busy for almost two years.
But when the flood waters were capped in early 1907, the issue at hand was to secede from San Diego County and to establish a county seat. The secession from San Diego was a foregone conclusion, but the county seat question developed a whirl of controversy.
The Valley had concurred that Imperial, the eldest city, and El Centro, the youngest, (both centrally located) were the logical choices.
Imperial moved ahead and quickly formed a campaign committee, surprising El Centro, which figured the election would be held much later that year to avoid the hot weather.
30 years ago — The federal Bureau of Land Management enthusiastically endorsed a recommendation by The Wilderness Society and 19 other conservation groups that the federal government purchase private land surrounding the San Sebastian Marsh/San Felipe Creek.
“The San Felipe Creek area is national natural landmark. It is also an area of critical environmental concern, and it is a real special place,” said Patrick Welch, acting staff chief of the BLM office in El Centro. “It is one of the only free-flowing creeks or rivers in the California desert and it is one of the last natural habitats for the desert pupfish.”
The pupfish is listed as an endangered species by both the state and federal governments.
Because of a checkerboard” pattern of private and federal ownership of property in the area, the land is difficult for BLM to manage. If the parcels were united in the hands of the federal government, Welch said, the Bureau would be better able to control the pupfish habitat.
Conservation groups today marked the 25th anniversary of the Land and Water Conservation Fund by issuing a report to Congress recommending land purchases at San Felipe Creek and 41 other sites in California be funded to the tune of nearly $800 million dollars. The groups also recommended $200 million in matching grants go to the states. They proposed that more than 4,500 acres of the marsh and creek, about 20 miles east of Anza-Borrego State Park, be bought for $155,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.