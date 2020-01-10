50 years ago — Opposing teams have to stay close to Palo Verde’s varsity players to stop the Yellowjackets, but serious foul trouble can result if close becomes too close.
The Brawley Wildcats found it out in a hurry Friday night as Coach Vern Clover’s athletes opened the final Imperial Valley League cage race by hosting the high-flying Blythe quintet.
Three Wildcats fouled out of a close game at the Wildcat gym as Brawley was charged with 29 personal miscues and the Yellowjackets sank 30 of 45 free throw attempts.
Palo Verde built up 10 to 16 point leads throughout the contest but, in the end, the Yellowjackets needed a last-minute rally to hand the host Wildcats a narrow 82-78 defeat.
Clarence Thomas and Art Harris were the difference for Blythe. Each bucketed 26 points. Will Ector added 16 to 44-36 halftime lead.
Greg Motter and Wayne Bascus pumped in 20 apiece for Brawley. Sid Monge added 17 and James George hit for 12. The Wildcats lost Monge, Larry Friese and James Lofton on fouls.
The Wildcats had a 34-26 edge in field goals but the Palo Verde free throws turned the trick. Thomas led the way, sinking 14 charity tosses out of 20 attempted.
Blythe had a 79-72 lead with 1:48 left to play. The Wildcats wouldn’t quit and came back strong. Ector needed a bucket in the final seconds to give Palo Verde a four-point decision.
Brawley faced a press throughout and was charged with 31 turnovers. Eighteen came in the first half. Monge again was the big Wildcat assist man, passing off for eight baskets.
Rudy Suffle, Thomas and Ector split 12 assists evenly for Blythe. Harris was credited with five. Palo Verde head a 36-35 rebound edge. Thomas took down 13 and Harris came off the boards with 12.
40 years ago — HOLTVILLE — “She was a lady. That’s the only way I can describe her,” said City Clerk Martha Miller.
A hardworking lady, said Martha Morris at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce.
A ripple ran through Holtville, and particularly the Swiss community this morning, with the news that Mrs. Sophie Von Flue, 77, had been shot and killed.
She lived alone on the ranch where she had lived with her husband, the late Carl Von Flue, since 1926.
Burglary was not a new experience for her.
Two years ago, she allowed two men to come into her house to use the phone. After she ordered them to leave, she discovered they had rifled her purse, taking about $300.
This time it may have been that the burglar or burglars took her life — and her purse.
An insurance man first noted something was amiss when he went out to see Mrs. Von Flue Tuesday. Her car was there but he could not arouse her.
He called her son-in-law, Gene Johnston, and the two went back to the ranch where they discovered Mrs. Von Flue’s body. It was first assumed she had had a heart attack.
Mrs. Von Flue was born in Bern, Switzerland. Her husband was one of the pioneers of the Holtville area. He moved there in 1910.
Mrs. Von Flue raised four children, kept the house clean, worked on the dairy and chicken ranch, and was not above driving a tractor, her friends recalled.
30 years ago — With more than five years of legal battles, negotiations and sometimes name calling finally in the past, the Imperial Irrigation District on Tuesday received its first $18.3 million water swap payment from the Metropolitan Water District.
During ceremonies in both Los Angeles and El Centro, MWD officials smiled for the cameras and handed a 2-foot by 3-foot check to IID President Lester Bornt, initiating the conservation program that will by July of 1994 save 106,000 acre-feet of water for use by coastal residents from Ventura to San Diego.
The smile were in contrast to the sometimes stormy negotiations between the two agencies that began in early 1984 and broke down several times before the final enabling agreements were approved last month.
“Some of you thought it would never end but it has, and we’re happy to share it with everyone,” IID General Manager Charles Shreves told a gathering of about 100 people Tuesday night in the IID auditorium.
With Tuesday’s payment as the first installment, MWD will over the next 40 years pay the IID more than $233 million to finance the construction, operation and maintenance of canal-lining projects, reservoirs and automation needed to modernize the Imperial Valley’s water delivery system.
U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Commissioner Dennis Underwood praised the agreement as a model for cooperation between urban and agricultural agencies in meeting the future water needs of growing cities throughout the West.
This agreement is in accordance with the policies of President Bush and the Bureau’s increased emphasis on resource management rather than continued construction of dams and canal systems, said Underwood, who previously served as executive director of the Colorado River Board of California.
