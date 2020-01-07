50 years ago — CALEXICO — City Councilman Luis Legaspi said today the city will “continue to look into” the building of an airport large enough to accommodate jet cargo traffic.
“Our position is that some government entity has to build an airport to accommodate jets. We understand Imperial County Airport is boxed in and can’t expand, so Calexico would be the next likely area for expansion,” he said.
Legaspi, in referring to a report presented to the Calexico City Council Tuesday night stating that the cost of converting the city’s present airport would exceed the price of a new one, said the possibility of getting federal funds to finance the project is “very likely.”
“As I understand it, the federal government pays half, and perhaps even more than that, of the cost of building runways and taxiways and acquiring land for an airport,” the councilman said.
He added, “Something will have to be done,” about the Valley’s airport situation at least within the next five years so “we have to start planning now.”
Currently, the city’s airport is adequate for all private aircraft including most two-engine planes having a gross weight of 12,500 pounds or less, city engineer Virgil Bryant told the council Tuesday.
40 years ago — Many of Imperial Valley’s grain growers escaped the expected drop in wheat market prices by selling their wheat on a decent futures market months ago, according to the president of the Valley’s largest marketing company.’
Trading will slow appreciably, however, and prices should drop drastically as a result of President Carter’s announcement Friday that he intends to cut back grain exports to the Soviet Union as long as it remains active in Afghanistan, said Leon Miller, president of Southwest Marketing of Imperial.
“It’s only a guess on my part, but I expect prices to drop about $1 a hundredweight today compared to when the market closed Friday,” Miller said. Under present conditions, that could mean a loss of $50 an acre for some growers, he said.
He said, however, “it’s fortunate we had an early strong market” on which many Imperial Valley wheat growers capitalized.
“I’d say that about 50 percent of growers under productions already have their crop under contract,” he said, “and higher prices have been locked in for them.”
The bulk of those growers were Durum wheat growers, who export their wheat, though not to the USSR. Durum is a “pasta” wheat and the bulk of Imperial Valley Durum wheat exports go to the Middle and Far East, Miller said.
“Most of those sales are already on the books,” he said. The USSR is not a big user of pasta wheat.” About 70 percent of the wheat grown in the Imperial Valley today is Durum.
The rest is red wheat, which is sent to Los Angeles markets for processing into flour. None of it is exported from the United States, Miller said.
30 years ago — The New River, the foul smelling waterway that flows from its origin in Mexico to the Salton Sea, is now supporting carp, crayfish and bullhead near the U.S.-Mexico border, giving U.S. environmental officials something to smile about.
Although officials on both sides of the border agree the cleanup of the river is far from over, they say measures undertaken by the Mexican government are beginning to show improvement in the international waterway.
Ricardo Parra Montes, head of the Mexicali office of SEDUE, the Mexican environmental agency, is pleased by the progress, although he is cautious in his optimism.
“Yes, there are fish, but I wouldn’t eat them,” he said, flashing a grin and laughing.
Even though the fish are now able to live in portions of the river where treated discharge from the Mexicali sewage system drains into it, tests on water samples taken at the border indicate levels of human coliform bacteria are 10,000 times higher than the limit established for recreational use.
Still, for the New River, which is better known for carrying rat-tailed maggots, raw sewage, animal carcasses and chemicals on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s hit list than for sport fishing, the presence of even the pollution-tolerant carp is encouraging news.
According to Phil Gruenberg, executive director of the Colorado River Basin Regional Water Quality Control Board, recent water samples taken near the border showed promising results.
“They didn’t find any pesticides or solvents in two samples, which in a way is surprising to me,” said Gruenberg, adding that while the results were based on a limited amount of sampling, “it looks more encouraging than the test results we had in the past.”
Although Gruenberg said he is “still concerned about the lack of progress EPA has made to date in addressing New River border pollution,” action in Mexicali is showing results.
A $1.2 million joint U.S.-Mexico sewer project, which includes new pumping stations, pipes and treatment ponds designed to reduce raw sewage overflows by as much as one-third, has recently been completed.
“Mexico actually contributed more than its share,” Gruenberg said.
