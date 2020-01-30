50 years ago — Both school officials and the California Rural Legal Assistance today urged parents of youngsters in educable mentally retarded (EMR) classes to keep their children in those classes.
A lawsuit was filed recently by the CRLA on behalf of Mexican-American parents challenging in effect the testing procedures for EMR students.
Basically the suit alleges that many Mexican-American students wind up in EMR classes more because of a language barrier than any mental retardation.
Robert Johnston, administrative assistant in El Centro’s CRLA office, said today that he met Tuesday with a group of local teachers, a number of whom “are afraid that as a result of the publicity on this lawsuit, parents will pull their children out of these classes immediately.”
In Brawley no movement in that direction has been detected by either high school or elementary school officials, they reported.
Johnston said he “personally urged all parents of students presently in EMR classes ... to allow their children to remain in these classes for the time being.
“Pulling these children out while the legal result of the lawsuit is still uncertain makes no sense and will only hurt the students and deprive them of an education,” he said.
The CRLA attorney added that “once the lawsuit is resolved and, if it is in fact determined that some changes are necessary in administration of the present program, I strongly urge that the families involved work together with the school district and teachers in arriving at a constructive solution.”
40 years ago — They’re tearing down Rod Cheney’s place.
A month ago, Rodolfus Cheney, owner of the Park View apartments at 604 Adams Ave., El Centro, killed himself. Although he left no suicide note, the apparent cause of Cheney’s suicide was his despondency over the fact that the Park View apartments had been condemned by the city after suffering extensive earthquake damage.
Now the building is being demolished. Harry Weissman, the building contractor who purchased the Park View from Cheney, speaks of the building wistfully, with a sense of regret that it had to come down.
“It was built in 1912,” Weissman said. “In it day, it was a beauty. It had features not put into buildings anymore.”
Weissman listed built-in storage hutches, walk-up closets, rollaway beds and “beautiful trimming” as features of the Park View which made it an above-average building even in its own day. “In the teens, twenties and thirties it was better than most construction,” Weissman said.” But it was allowed to deteriorate in the last 15 to 20 years.”
Rodolfus Cheney had lived in the Park View apartments since World War II. At the end, he lived there alone. His wife, died in 1970. Weissman, who was a personal friend of Cheney’s and who bought the property from Cheney following the Oct. 15 earthquake, which sealed the building’s fate, said Cheney was a concert accordionist with a penchant for collecting things. In fact, Weissman said, he got quite a surprise when he opened up the building after Cheney’s death.
30 years ago — California Rural Legal Assistance is investigating recent voting patterns in the Imperial Valley to determine if “at large” elections discriminate against residents of certain neighborhoods.
“Our research is going to determine whether or not there (are) grounds for legal action” to force Valley cities to hold elections by district, said CRLA attorney Pedro Bonilla.
No conclusions have been reached so far, he said, adding that it will take “three or four months” to complete the analysis.
All Valley cities and school districts currently use the “at large” system to choose members of city councils and school boards. The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors is elected at large, although the directors represent specific districts. The county Board of Supervisors is elected by districts.
In at-large elections, residents from throughout a community cast votes for all members of the government board, and the candidates with the highest number of votes are elected. In a district system, candidates are elected to represent a given area by the voters who live in that district.
The voting research project, which CRLA began in December, was prompted by two complaints, one of which was filed by the local chapter of the Mexican American Political Association, Bonilla said. He declined to say who filed the other complaint.
Domingo Enriquez, president of the local chapter of the Mexican American Political Association, said the study was not prompted by the outcome of last November’s Brawley City Council elections, in which there were several Hispanic candidates but none was elected.
Enriquez said his organization believes local city councils, school boards and other elected bodies fail to address the needs of neighborhoods with mostly non-English speaking or black residents because elected representatives usually live in other areas.
