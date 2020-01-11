50 years ago — When David Doke was born in Iowa, Custer had been dead two years, and when he came to Imperial Valley in 1904, Brawley had more tumbleweeds on Main Street than people.
At 91, Doke talked of those days with a clear memory, only occasionally removing his rakishly tilted Tyrolian hat to rub his thinning hair while recalling a date or name.
He received gentle coaching from his wife of 39 years, Nellie.
“It’s been sand to asphalt,” said Doke, smiling as he characterized the Valley’s change since those days.
The Dokes, now residing in Ephraim, Utah, have visited the Valley and friends here several times during the past eight years.
Doke himself left the Valley in 1916. He can’t remember for sure just why. But he does remember coming here because of the real estate market.
Besides selling land, he leveled it and farmed it. Mostly barley, he recalled.
It was a frontier, of course.” “In Brawley, you crossed the street from one pool hall to the other and got sand in your shoes,” he said.
For 12 years, the formative years of the once barren land, Doke was a member of the burgeoning community.
He served on a grand duty, helping build the Thristle-Highline Canal and, with rifle in hand, was part of a group hastily called involving the old International Workers of the World.
Kruger did it with words. The guns weren’t needed.
40 years ago — Ricardo Jimenez with a nostalgic sigh said, “It’s an awful feeling when you become attached to somewhere, then somebody tells you you’ve got 72 hours to get out.”
Jimenez, a 59-year-old El Centro public accountant, just moved his operation out of the San Carlos Hotel at 144 S. Fifth St., after doing business there for over 30 years.
He was the last to leave the hotel; everyone else has already gotten out, following a city mandate to clear the place. The hotel is slowly sinking — it has sunk 3 inches since last October’s earthquake — and the city has condemned the building.
According to Building and Housing Director William Jones, the owners of the San Carlos have 60 days to either effect building repairs or tear the place down.
Jimenez started doing business out of the San Carlos in 1949. He said he worked in the lobby 18 years, spent three years on the corner working for the IRS, then another 12 years back in the hotel. He moved out of the hotel last week and is now installed in new office space at 1226 State St.
“It’s kind of traumatic,” he said.
Now that the San Carlos is empty, its fate is very much in question. It is owned by G.K. Bhakta, who came to the Valley from San Francisco upon purchasing the building from Joseph E. Komenda, in 1975. Bhakta, said his father cannot afford to do the building repairs the city has mandated — but neither can he afford to tear the structure down.
“We have no money to do either,” Bhakta said, “so we will give it (the hotel) back to the owner.” Bhakta said the cost of tearing the old building down would run between $10,000 and $15,000.
30 years ago — The agriculture firm owned by Mario Saikhon faces almost $80,000 in fines — the biggest ever in the Valley — in connection with allegations made by the Immigration and Naturalization Service that it failed to keep proper employee records, the federal agency revealed today.
Saikhon’s Holtville firm is accused of not complying with provisions of the 1986 Immigration Reform and Control Act that require employers to complete and retain a form verifying each of its employees has the legal right to work in the United States, according to an INS statement.
Saikhon himself vowed to contest the fine and said the accusations were “technical.” He criticized the forms because they are in English and claimed they are difficult to understand.
The fine is the largest to date faced by an employer in the INS El Centro sector, which includes all of Imperial County and part of San Bernardino and Riverside counties, according to L.T. Hendrickson, assistant chief of the U.S. Border Patrol’s El Centro sector. The Border Patrol is an enforcement arm of the INS.
The allegations stem from an investigation that started when an arrested illegal alien told federal authorities he had been employed by Mario Saikhon Inc., Hendrickson said. Saikhon denied his firm hires illegal aliens.
Hendrickson said investigators who examined Saikhon Inc. business records found evidence that the “employment (eligibility verification) forms of 520 people who worked for the firm since 1986 were completed improperly. The INS informed the firm Wednesday that it faces $79,950 in fines in connection with the allegations.
Saikhon said over 500 of the employee forms were questioned because they did not bear the signature of a firm supervisor as required by law. He said he did not know there was a problem with the way they were completed.
