50 years ago — Sixty-two miles of freeway for Highway 86 are scheduled for construction by 1979, according to information from the California State Chamber of Commerce.
On the priority list for construction by 1975 to 1976 are 25 miles of expressway on 86 from Interstate 8 to the Riverside County line and, by 1979, 21 miles of expressway from Kane Springs to Brawley. The two projects are expected to cost $17 million.
The Imperial County Highway recommendations for fiscal 1971-72 priorities on road construction to 1979 are under consideration now by the state highway commission.
If construction follows the plans, the Valley should, within the next decade, have an expressway from Interstate 8 to Riverside County line and expressway on Highway 78 to the county line. The projects would cost an estimated $79 million.
State Route 111 from Niland to Riverside County would be improved with paved shoulders and dips eliminated in 1972-1973, according to recommendations.
Among projects with priorities for this fiscal year is the construction of four standard lanes from State Route 98 from east city limits of Calexico to state Highway 111, a distance of 1 mile.
Four miles of Highway 111 from Wilson’s Corner (Worthington Road) will have paved shoulders constructed and channelized intersections at Highway 111 and Aten Road at Imperial Valley College.
One mile of divided four lanes and channelized intersections are slated for construction before 1973 from Western Avenue in Brawley south to the existing divided road.
40 years ago — SHAKE-A-BAY -- San Francisco residents must have surely thought a recurrence of the dreadful 1906 earthquake was coming their way earlier this week during the rolling tremor.
Fortunately, movement came to a stop without serious troubles, but the quake stirs memories of the 1906 quake. In few places is it noted that a smaller quake, which caused considerable damage, shook Imperial Valley less than 12 hours after the tragic San Francisco quake April 18, 1906.
We reported in the Imperial Valley Press, then only a weekly paper, the devastation that marked the San Francisco quake left the Imperial Valley tremor with little notice.
That despite the fact that several businesses in Brawley and many adobe houses throughout the Valley were badly damaged. In fact, Imperial Valley Bank and the Bungalow Hotel in Brawley were “shattered” and Varney’s Store in Imperial was destroyed.
The newspaper account of the quake stated, also that two ketchup bottles were broken in Valley Mercantile, El Centro, and breakfast food boxes were dumped in Rumsey’s Store.
The Imperial Valley quake shook up residences in the newly developed farming community at approximately 4:25 p.m. April 18, 1906.
Seismologists probably couldn’t say at this point if it, the San Francisco quake may have “triggered” the Imperial Valley quake, but the Bay Area tremor took place at about 5:12 a.m. earlier that day.
The fright that always accompanies a good jolt no doubt triggered a responsive chord among the Valley citizens, however. Reports of the city completely leveled, of 700 deaths and $400 million in damages put Valleyites into action.
The county collected thousands of dollars in cash and clothing and food to send to the stricken area and runners circulated words to the homeless that farm-related jobs would be available soon in Imperial Valley to those jobless.
30 years ago — SACRAMENTO — A bond issue that could provide millions of dollars for New River cleanup efforts was approved by the Assembly Thursday, but the exact dollar figure is the subject of negotiations surrounding the state’s ability to support additional debt.
The bill, introduced by Assemblyman Steve Peace, D-80th District, was approved as part of a package of eight bond issues totaling nearly $3 billion, but leaders stressed that they are still negotiating over how many should go on the June and November ballots.
At the time Peace introduced the bill last February, it included $150 million in bonds that would be used to match funds provided by the U.S. and Mexican federal governments to clean up Mexican sewage flowing into Imperial and San Diego counties.
David Takashima, an aide to Peace, said the assemblyman agreed to amend the bill to include no appropriation, so it could be moved on to the state Senate before next week’s deadline for Assembly action.
Discussions between legislators and the governor’s office are continuing over the issue of how much bonding capacity currently remains in the state budget. The amount of the border sewage treatment bonds will hinge on the outcome of those negotiations, Takashima said.
“We’re glad we go through this initial hurdle, because some of the bond issues that were proposed last year are going to die,” he said. “At least now everyone knows the problem we have in Imperial and San Diego counties.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.