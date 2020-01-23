50 years ago — CALEXICO — The Calexico Unified School District Board of Trustees has ordered the central administration to come up with specific proposals for the Jasper-Alamitos School site and grounds by the next meeting so it may untangle the legal ravel of red tape necessary to maintain the property, if it so desires.
The board issued the directive after trustee Wayne Van De Graaff objected vigorously to “giving away” the property. The board voted at its Jan. 14 meeting to authorize sale of the property and has been offered $12,800.
“The central administration is too small, we’re bringing in trailers for classroom space, there’s no counseling space, and here we are making a gift of that property for $12,800,” Van De Graaff complained.
“Maybe we could use it for vocational education or agriculture, but it’s folly to sell it now,” he went on. He added he would like to see a re-evaluation of the entire system to make sure district facilities are being used as efficiently as possible.
“To have a building sitting around and not being utilized to its fullest is wrong,” he insisted.
Gunder Rinset, assistant superintendent of business, told Van De Graaff there are legal complications involved in saving the Jasper site. “The state, which condemned the property in 1966, has given us footage for it to build Mains School and the new high school gymnasium,” he said.
“We’re committed to get rid of that property, and if we don’t do it, they might force us to,” Rinset warned. He added that cost of renovating the property to bring it up to safety standards was estimated at $60,000 in 1966 and “would be more now.”
Trustee Thomas Remington said the building was condemned in 1966 under the Field Act after two independent surveys ruled it was not safe for earthquake resistance. The Field Act was passed in the early 1930s, he said after severe quakes hit the Valley.
40 years ago — Relatively speaking, Jack Strobel farms uphill.
He has 314 acres of sandy land west of the Westside Main Canal, which cannot be fed water by gravity flow. So he utilizes energy-burning pumps and lifts to get his water to his crops.
Last year, Strobel and other farmers on 14,500 “high-lying” acres burned $149,000 worth of electricity to pump and lift water on and off their lands, paid for by the IID Water Department and, thus, paid for by all water users, whether they use the pumping systems to irrigate their crops or not.
The Imperial Irrigation District feels it will not be able to handle increased power costs within its present rate structure, so it is asking farmers in Strobel’s situation to pay their own power costs.
In a public hearing Tuesday night in the district’s El Centro headquarters, Strobel said the proposal is “absolutely wrong” and would cause him to be “virtually priced out of business.”
To farm his Westside Main land, he uses an inordinately large amount of water, since the sand soil soaks it up. He uses, in fact, 22 acre-feet per acre at a cost of $9,000 last year.
The district’s Water Department took care of the $12,000 in power costs for that acreage. If the district’s proposal is passed, he would pay at least $21,000 per year.
Strobel said the proposal is unfair, since he was enticed to develop and farm that land by the district in 1965 with the district’s policy that he’d only need to pay the flat-rate water schedule and the district would take care of the power costs. (The district actually opened that land to farming in 1920).
Strobel — and others — developed the land and supplied their own pumps and lifts. For the district, such enticement meant more water customers.
“I know I wouldn’t have developed all that land if I knew I’d be paying double or triple the price of water,” he told the IID Board of Directors Tuesday night. “I just won’t be able to compete with (farmers on) the gravity side. As it is, I haven’t been able to recoup my investment out there. (He said he’s been plagued with flooding losses on his Westside Main acreage.)
30 years ago — The pilot of a Blue Angels fighter-bomber that crashed Tuesday northwest of El Centro suffered only minor injuries and will be back in the cockpit flying with the team Thursday, a Blue Angels spokesman said today.
U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Chase Moseley of Meridian, Miss., suffered only facial bruises when he ejected from his plane after a mid-air collision with another Blue Angel team member during a training flight over the Superstition Mountain bombing range. The team’s precision flying maneuvers require the jets to fly only feet apart at times.
Moseley was taken to the El Centro Regional Medical Center by a search and rescue helicopter from Yuma Marine Corps Air Station, and was later released. His $18 million F/A 18 Hornet crashed into a soft, sandy area 15 miles northwest of El Centro and was destroyed on impact.
The second plane, piloted by Blue Angels leader Cmdr. Pat Moneymaker, 43, of San Francisco, was slightly damaged but landed safely at the El Centro Naval Air Facility, according to Blue Angels Public Affairs Officer Lt. Rusty Holmes. Moneymaker’s plane was stopped by a trip wire on the landing strip as a safety precaution, Holmes said.
Marine Capt. Ken Hopper, the team’s safety officer and pilot of the C-130 that carries the Blue Angels and their equipment, said the other team members were in good spirits after the crash and were relieved their comrades were unhurt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.