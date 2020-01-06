50 years ago — A Filipino farm laborer was arrested by Los Angeles police Monday evening on an Imperial County warrant charging him with the murder of Steven Andrew (Andy) Herrera another Valley farm worker.
This morning District Attorney James Hamilton said that Eddie Geila is being charged with the death of Herrera who was stabbed in the card room at Lonnie’s Restaurant at 460 Broadway on New Year’s Eve. Herrera died of two stab wounds in the abdomen at El Centro Community Hospital on Sunday.
According to El Centro police sergeants Ralph Cordova and Kenneth Ramsay all they knew about the suspect Monday morning was that his name was “Eddie” and that he appeared to be a Filipino.
The officers immediately started a check of various Valley labor camps. At one in Brawley they discovered that Eddie Geila had drawn a paycheck and left on the bus for Salinas.
The El Centro police alerted the Los Angeles Police Department. The bus for Salinas passes through there and Geila was collared as he stepped out of the bus. Ramsay and Cordova left late this morning to return the prisoner.
District Attorney Hamilton said this morning that the murder charge may be lowered to a lesser one following further investigation of the matter.
40 years ago — A six-day span of time meant a lot to the Imperial Tigers Friday evening as they scored an impressive 54-46 exhibition basketball win over the Central Spartans.
Central and Imperial met in last week’s Central Tournament and the Spartans earned a 73-59 decision the win gave Central a third-place finish.
Fans in the Spartan gym didn’t know what to think less than a week later as Imperial came in and knocked off the CUHS varsity. It was a big win for Coach Ron Smart.
“Imperial hasn’t beaten Central in a varsity game since I’ve been in Tiger Country, coach said, “and I don’t know how long it’s been since our last victory over CUHS.”
The Tigers are making slow but steady preparations for the Chaparral League campaign. Smart has been getting some outstanding play from his starters.
Free throws late in the game were decisive in Friday’s clash. Imperial needed one-point baskets in the fourth quarter and drilled the ball into the hoop.
Central sank 23 of 29 foul shots in last week’s game. The Spartans made eight of 10 Friday, the Tigers getting 15 chances and sinking a dozen.
First and third-quarter point totals were in Imperial’s favor. The Tigers won the initial stanza (14-8) and started the second half with a 15-10 edge.
Central was behind by a 25-20 margin at halftime. Imperial raced to a 40-30 lead after three quarters before the Spartans scored 16 final-stanza points.
30 years ago — Going into Thursday’s Desert Valleys League opener against Palo Verde, Brawley High wrestling Coach Keith Smith realized that his team could be up against it in at least two areas — numbers and experience.
“We’re a very young team,” Smith said. “We’re the kind of team that isn’t going to get beat so much because of technique as we are because of the other team’s superior experience.”
The Wildcats, who did not have competitors to use in two weight divisions, tried to keep up with the Yellowjackets by using six underclassmen, including five sophomores. The young Brawley wrestlers had their moments against their more experienced Palo Verde counterparts, but in the end, the Yellowjackets experience and depth proved to be decisive as Palo Verde emerged with a 45-18 victory.
Brawley (3-7), which started the match behind, 12-0, because it didn’t have wrestlers to use in the 98- and 105-pound divisions, got its first two wins of the match in the 112- and 119-pound divisions.
In the 112-pound class, senior Jimmy Seals stayed on top of Palo Verde’s Augie Salinas throughout the match, with Seals emerging with a 16-0 technical fall victory.
One of the five Brawley sophomores who competed Thursday, John Perez, was no less impressive as he scored a 14-4 decision over Ramos Barboa in the 119-pound division.
The Wildcats’ two other wins came in the 154- and 191-pound divisions. In the 154-pound class, Harold King of Brawley won his match when his Palo Verde counterpart, Javier Cortazar, was disqualified for biting King’s hand during the first period of that competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.