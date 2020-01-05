50 years ago — A rash of minor accidents, several of them involving dune buggies down for the annual New Year’s meet near Glamis, occurred over the weekend.
Charles Richard Sims, 37, of Hollywood, suffered minor injuries when his sand buggy reared on its back wheels and flipped during a competition hill climb near Hugh Osborne Park.
Sims said he accelerated too fast while attempting to climb the steep incline of “Oceanside Bowl.” He was spared extensive injury by the dune buggy’s roll bar, a California Highway Patrolman said.
Another dune buggy driver was injured after his vehicle became “airborne” when the accelerator stuck at the top of a hill and crashed at the bottom. The driver, Oscar Lee Patrick, 42, of Torrance, was taken to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
Other dune buggy enthusiasts treated at PMH were Judith Riggle, 27, Chino; Amanda Burns, 30, Waynesburg, Pa., and Mary L. Johnson, 65, of Baldwin Park.
40 years ago — First, the national pastime was baseball, then it was disco, and now it looks like a new trend is sweeping the country (or at least the state): condominium conversions.
Converting an apartment into a condominium is generally cheaper than building a new condo, and it can be a very lucrative arrangement for property owners.
El Centro planning commission chairman Wilbur Welsh concedes that condo conversion is “getting popular all over the state,” and he called for a roundtable discussion of the issue at Thursday night’s Planning Commission meeting in the hope that El Centro can perhaps head off some of the problems other cities have encountered because of condo converting.
The purpose of the discussion was to provide the city Planning Department and its director, Oliver Alvarado, with some of the problems they think the city may face as the shift from rental space to owned space continues.
Alvarado, told the Planning Commission Thursday night the city is in the earliest stages of trying to work up a condominium ordinance. Nothing has been firmed up yet; he said the Planning Department is still gathering information from other cities, sampling their problems and examining their ordinances to see what kind of provisions need to be made.
30 years ago — The furor over the blackout of network programming beamed from Los Angeles on cable heated up today when one television subscriber placed an advertisement in this newspaper calling for a boycott of companies that advertise on local television stations. The ad will run Sunday and Tuesday.
And at least one local advertiser said today he would drop his advertising from local television channels “if I get any more flak.”
Meanwhile, one local channel, KECY, is setting the gears in motion to change the time it airs news and primetime shows under the pressure of public protest.
Local cable subscribers have placed hundreds of calls to the local television stations; Imperial Valley Cablevision Co.; the office of Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-45th District, and this newspaper demanding a local exemption from the Federal Communications Commission’s rule that allows local stations to black out competing programs from distant cities.
Pete Sieler of El Centro television station KECY, said he will switch the prime time hours on his CBS affiliate station from Arizona to California time once he gets network approval.
Sieler was reacting to viewer’s complaints that dropping network programming from Los Angeles meant there was no prime programming after 9 p.m. in Imperial County. Local cable subscribers have pointed out that all three local network affiliates schedule network news programs before 5 p.m. when most people are working.
Sieler said he plans to put the network news on at 6 p.m., fill the following half-hour with a syndicated show and start prime time at 7 p.m., all Pacific Time.
Pete Padilla, manager of KYEL-TV in Yuma, and NBC affiliate, said earlier this week that he would consider altering his schedule to make viewing times more convenient for local viewers. Padilla could not be reached today.
Audra Barrigan today placed an advertisement for “The Committee for Right of Choice” which urges cable subscribers to consider boycotting the “products of any of the local stations which are forcing us to watch programs they demand we watch at a viewing times they demand.”
Barrigan was one of the leaders in the successful campaign five years ago to collect 7,000 signatures to persuade the local cable system to bring back KABC-TV in Los Angeles after it was dropped from the system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.