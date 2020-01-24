50 years ago — Narcotic arrests of juveniles dropped 34 percent in 1969 from 1968 when arrests increased by 250 percent, according to the annual arrest report by Sheriff Raymond B. Rowe.
Rowe said he hopes the decrease means programs of education, “Operation Cooperation” and tighter enforcement are working.
A new law, which allows authorities to work directly with parents and the user to kick the habit without giving the juvenile a criminal record, promises greater decreases, the sheriff said.
Several parents have already taken advantage of the law, which became effective this month, to advise of their child’s use of drugs, according to the sheriff.
The youngster is tested and if he shows signs of addiction he may be sent to a rehabilitation center without gaining an arrest record. It applies to minors up to 21 years old.
Ordinarily the law requires that parents or guardians cooperate and consent to the treatment. In the case of the “neglected” juvenile (those may be a minor but living away from home), the youngster could become a ward of the court to be eligible, the sheriff said.
Rowe, said that “Operation Cooperation” almost immediately dried up sources of marijuana, the most popular of the drugs young people take. It made inroads into other narcotic supplies, also, he said.
Rowe said that his office maintains the weekend border check for youngsters crossing into Mexicali and may have cut down some importation of drugs by juveniles.
The Sheriff’s Office has worked with the schools toward educating the youngsters in the danger of using narcotics, he said.
Burglaries by juveniles were also down 53 percent, according to the report but grand theft increased 300 percent (from three arrests in 1968 to 12 in 1969).
Disturbances by juveniles increased from nine in 1968 to 42 in 1969, up 466 percent. Juveniles picked up 2.1 times more traffic tickets, 59 citations, in 1969.
40 years ago — Two private planes have crashed at the county airport since strict enforcement of a Federal Aviation Administration policy axed the use of a small east-west runway during wind storms.
The enforcement, put into effect by the new FAA tower chief, has private pilots and the county airport manager up in arms.
Since the first of the year, two planes have crashed while attempting to land on the main runway during heavy winds.
Daniel Pavao, airport manager, said a twin Beachcraft hit a light and damaged a propeller, and a Bonanza skidded off the runway and collapsed a landing gear in wind-related accidents. Although there were no injuries, Pavao said one of the accidents caused at least $10,000 in damages.
Pavao said the problem has developed because Bobby J. Cobb, the FAA tower chief since October, refused to authorize landing on the east-west taxiway.
Cobb said, “FAA regulations never allowed landings on the east-west taxiway. It was never legal. But it wasn’t always enforced.”
Now, however, Cobb said the tower will not allow landing on anything but the authorized runway. And the tower is issuing citations to planes that attempt to land on the taxiway.
Because of the strong westerly winds in the Valley, the need for an east-west runway has been recognized by both the county and the FAA. The county has applied for an FAA grant to build an east-west runway.
In the meantime, Pavao suggested the tower allow private planes to use the east-west taxiway “Because it is safer in the wind.”
30 years ago — With one round of water negotiations just completed, the Imperial Irrigation District embarked on another Tuesday night by stating its intention to line the All-American Canal at its own expense.
Congress in November 1988 approved legislation allowing any of four Southern California water agencies to line the federally owned canal and gain use of the estimated 70,000 acre-feet of water that would be saved.
The legislation was proposed by the Metropolitan Water District, and most observers assumed MWD, the wealthiest of the four agencies, would be the one to fund the project, which it is estimated will cost $90 million to $137 million.
But the legislation contained a provision giving the IID 15 months in which it could elect to fund the project and retain control of the conserved water. That period ends Feb. 17. After that date any of the four agencies would have had the right to participate in the project.
“I think it’s a matter of being more in a position to control your own destiny” IID President Bill Condit said after the board of directors unanimously approved a resolution stating its desire to become the sole contractor on the project.
Now that the IID has stated its intention, the authorizing legislation contains no deadline by which construction must begin, said IID Chief Counsel John Carter. But he said the Department of Interior could establish a timeline for the work.
MWD Assistant General Manager Myron Holburt said his agency is still planning to line the canal and is prepared to provide funds in the near future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.