50 years ago — CALEXICO — Congress has approved an act setting a ceiling on the rent a public housing tenant must pay and providing rental assistance payments to local public housing authorities, the Calexico Housing Authority was notified this week.
In a letter from the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking and Currency, Sen. Edward Brooke, R-Mass., told the CHA that Congress had adopted Section 213 of the Housing and Urban Development Act of 1969.
“This section,” Brooke wrote, “provides rental assistance payments to local public housing authorities and insures that no public housing tenant will hereafter pay more than 25 percent of his income for housing.”
Brooke told the CHA that Congress has allotted an additional $75 million, and earmarked the money for three purposes: “payments to cover existing operating deficits of public housing authorities; to enable authorities to maintain adequate operating and maintenance services and reserve funds; and to make up the amount by which the proportionate share of operating and maintenance expresses attributable to a public housing tenant’s dwelling unit exceeds 25 percent of the tenant’s income.”
40 years ago — Most visitors who come from the east and visit the ruins of Tumco are disappointed because the old ghost town does not look like the ghost towns in the movies, said Robert W. Walker, who owns the nearby Gold Rock Ranch together with his wife, Margrete.
“They expect to see buildings still standing, including a few saloons with the windows flapping in the wind as the tumbleweeds roll by,” he said.
But that is not so, because the buildings of the eastern Imperial County town, which once housed between 3,000 and 4,000 gold seekers have long crumbled into dust, and those that were left standing for a while were destroyed by vandals looking for souvenirs or merely out for a thrill.
But Walker, his wife, known as “Scotty, and their niece, Kathy Moe, who operates the gift shop at the ranch, love the desert and the nook in the Chocolate Mountains where Tumco is located. They would not move away, not even Kathy who came to the ranch about five years ago.
Walker, now 71 years old, came to the area with his parents when he was just 17.
“We were trying to make a living as miners,” he said, “but we soon found that the old diggings did not have a high-grade ore. Anyway, we were looking for water to mine with and picked this area. Took us some time before we found water. My parents then homesteaded here in 1929.”
Robert Walker’s parents decided they could make more money supplying water to the miners of Tumco, who were still trying to extricate gold from the tailings that were left from the days when Tumco was known throughout the nation and produce the second largest amount of gold from low-grade ore in the country. Then, a 100-stamp mill was operating full force to produce the precious metal.
30 years ago — Gold Fields Operating Co. has asked for permission to decrease state and federal reporting requirements for spills of cyanide solution used in its gold mining operation, but some agencies have indicated they will not approve the request.
According to Robert Filler, general manager at the mine located near Glamis, the company has asked state, local and federal agencies for permission to report leaks of less than 10 pounds of cyanide on a quarterly basis rather than after each incident.
If the request had been approved, last week’s 53-gallon spill that involved 0.04 pounds of cyanide would not have been reported immediately.
Filler said the company filed the request because county staff currently is required to investigate each reported spill, thus draining manpower from government agencies.
“From the point of view that it draws on their resources, it doesn’t reflect favorably on us,” said Filler, who added that he believed the company is often put in a position of “crying wolf.” According to Filler and county environmental health officials, the mine has never had a leak involving more than 10 pounds of cyanide.
Filler said he had asked the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Regional Water Quality Control Board and the county Planning Department for the reduced reporting requirements.
Planning Department officials could not be reached for comment, but Tom Wolf, director of the county Health Department’s Environmental Health Services, said he has recommended that planning officials not grant the request.
“(A number of small leaks) could amount to a sizable quantity that may be spilled, and the company certainly should not make the determination whether or not there should be a cleanup,” Wolf said. “We like to keep track of those.”
Wolf said that, in addition, state health laws and Proposition 65 require reporting in every instance of a cyanide spill, no matter how small.
