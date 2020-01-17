50 years ago — A crowd of about 50 people formed on East Brighton Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Thursday and hurled insults, rocks and bottles at lawmen who raided an apartment where heroin was allegedly being sold.
Capt. Richard Ramirez of the Sheriff’s Office was hit but not hurt by a flying bottle. There were no other injuries and the crowd was quickly dispersed when reinforcements arrived from the El Centro police, the Sheriff’s Office and the California Highway Patrol.
According to Sgt. Ralph Cordova of the police the apartment in E. Brighton had been under surveillance “for a long, long time.”
A search warrant was obtained Thursday and a task force composed of Ernest Halcon of the state Bureau of Narcotics Enforcement, Capt. Ramirez and three deputies and Sgt. Cordova and three policemen surrounded the apartment. A knock on the door reportedly was answered by a 41-year-old woman. When Halcon showed her the warrant she began to scream, police said. Lawmen reportedly rushed by her and into the bedroom where they arrested her husband.
Police said a search revealed two drug injection kits and about 3/4 grams of what appeared to be heroin, enough for six to 10 “fixes.”
The couple’s two daughters, aged 13 and 17, and a 17-year-old boy, were also arrested on a charge of being in a place where narcotics were being used. There were no indications that they were using drugs, police said. The three were sent to Juvenile Hall.
The couple were charged with possession of narcotics, being under the influence of narcotics, maintaining a place where narcotics were being used, sale of heroin and being in possession of narcotics paraphernalia.
As the persons arrested were being placed in police vehicles, the crowd that had formed reportedly started to taunt and throw objects.
Officers radioed for help, which soon arrived in the form of a car from the CHP, one from the Sheriff’s Office and two from the police. The crowd broke up and dispersed into the night.
40 years ago — Some nursing mothers are rejoicing because a breast milk bank is now a reality at Pioneers Memorial Hospital, Brawley.
“My baby was very sick and I wanted to nurse him,” one donor mother, who wished to remain anonymous, commented. “I had to go to the hospital every four hours to feed him, even at 4 or 5 a.m. A milk bank would have helped immensely.”
She said her baby ate so often she had no time to pump her breasts in-between feedings in order to leave milk at the hospital for him. “I had just given birth and I was exhausted.”
The newly implemented breast milk bank provides milk for such babies. In fact, all Imperial Valley babies are eligible for the service on a priority scale. Premature infants receive first consideration.
“The service is designed for babies whose mothers are unable to nurse them,” stated Patricia Shreves, M.D., one of the physicians involved in the program.
She continued, “Up until now, the only places with breast milk available have been the big metropolitan hospitals.”
The intensive care unit at San Diego’s University Hospital, for instance, uses only breast milk for babies under 5 pounds.
Dr. Shreves is most enthusiastic about the program, as is a co-worker, Dr. Tessa Fischere. Both physicians are nursing mothers.
30 years ago — Two unsolved strangulation murders of local women have caused a flood of rumors that there are more victims authorities have not revealed, but law enforcement officials and morticians said today the gossip is untrue.
Inquiries about more strangulation victims have come to the Sheriff’s Office, El Centro and Brawley police, and the Imperial Valley Press/Brawley News. El Centro Police dispatcher John Seaman said he and another dispatcher fielded 20 calls between 3 p.m. and 11 p.m. Tuesday from people, mostly women, who wanted to know if there had been other killings.
“The city is really getting freaked out over this,” he said. “One woman called and said she was afraid to walk in the park. People get mad and say ‘I demand to know.’ We tell them there’s nothing to worry about, but I think they think we’re just telling them this to make them feel better.”
At the county Coroner’s Office, which investigates all suspicious deaths in the county, Investigator Ralph Smith said, “There are no other bodies. The sheriff himself has been called — I think everybody in this department has — about bodies in Von’s parking lot behind the Greyhound bus depot, in Bucklin Park. I think they’re getting these stories from minor incidents that occurred at these locations and they’re making these people dead.”
Both Frye Chapel and Mortuary in Brawley and Hems Bros. Mortuary, which has locations in Brawley and El Centro, reported there have been no other victims.
