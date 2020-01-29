50 years ago — SUPERSTITION MOUNTAINS — The U.S. Air Force set a new world record parachute weight drop Wednesday when six big, 135-foot parachutes gently set down 50,450 pounds on the desert floor.
The long-prepared exercise went so smoothly the actual drop was almost anticlimactic.
Lt. Col. Steven E. Moore, commander of the 651th Air Force Test Group (parachute) and pilot of the huge C-130 turbo prop cargo plane that made the actual drop, termed it a “beauty.”
The previous world record weight drop was set by the British Royal Air Force in the early 1960s with a 40,000-pound payload.
Certification of the weight Wednesday was made at the scene by John V. Taylor, assistant sealer for Imperial County Division of Weights and Measures.
He was selected to certify the weight drop by the U.S. Parachute Association, Washington, D.C. That organization will forward the official test results to the International Aeronautic Bureau in Paris for official international posting.
One purpose of the record drop was to test a breakaway system developed to release a payload from the parachutes the minute the load touches the ground.
In that respect, the test scored a perfect mark. Inspection of the payload showed it was not dragged an inch after touching down.
The 651th group has been preparing for the drop many weeks. The group, based at El Centro Naval Air Facility, is noted for its development and testing of the parachutes used for recovery of the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo spacecraft.
Target area for the drop Wednesday was a wide open space about a mile south of the Superstition Mountain Parachute Test Range Headquarters building, about 20 miles northwest of El Centro.
40 years ago — President Jimmy Carter has proposed sharp cuts in aid to schools “impacted” by children of federal employees.
The proposal that could wipe out federal funding for some local school districts for such students left Valley educators with a “what else is new?” comments.
“That comes up every year,” said Jim Hughes, principal of Seeley School. A sixth of Seeley School District’s budget comes from impact aid.
“It’s a minute amount,” said Mrs. Georgia Hartsock, business manager at Brawley Union High School.
“It amounts to about one-third percent of our budget,” she said. “Or $10,970 for the year”
Carl Moore, business manager for Central Union High School, and the El Centro School District, said the federal aid amounts to about $30,000 for each school district.
It comes in two categories — the A category for students whose parents live on federal installations, and the B category for children of federal employees who live in private housing.
The elementary district has students only in the B category, the category most likely to be affected.
Under the president’s proposal, districts would qualify for aid under the B program only if the aid amounted to 5 percent of the district’s budget. That would eliminate most local districts.
A district would still receive funds for students if they made up 2.5 percent of the school budget, which would again eliminate most local districts.
Seeley, most dependent on federal largesse, would likely continue to receive aid since almost 20 percent of its budget comes from impact aid.
30 years ago — If the Defense Department decides to close the El Centro Naval Air Facility there are few bases that could offer the same weather and uncrowded airspace for training pilots, base commander Capt. Gus Gudmunson said this morning.
The Yuma Marine Corps Air Station and the Air Force base in Fallon, Nev., both of which have been mentioned as possible replacements, are already crowded, Gudmunson said in an interview.
“For 30 years I’ve been coming to El Centro, Yuma and Fallon, and I know how important (El Centro) is to pilot skills,” the captain said. “From a professional standpoint you can’t hone skills without a place like this.”
Realignment, which would mean consolidating commands, would be difficult because the El Centro facility is currently devoted solely to training Navy pilots. Flight crews from all over the Pacific Naval Command and sometimes the rest of the Navy come to El Centro to train intensely for two weeks away from their families and other concerns.
“It’s something all of us as pilots appreciate, totally absorbed in the marriage between man and machine, hone our pilot skills to a fine edge. After all, we want to be the San Francisco 49ers of the world.”
The base has a capacity to hold 1,000 military personnel, nine squadrons and 100 planes, said Petty Office Mike Ray, NAF public affairs officer. Last week there were seven squadrons, 75 planes and about 750 people on the base, he said.
