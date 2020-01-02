50 years ago — YUMA — Formal charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery have been filed in Yuma Justice Court against Albert Miller, 25, who was arrested Tuesday after an El Centro man, beaten and burned, was dead on arrival in Parkview Baptist Hospital.
Miller is charged with murder in the death of Otis Tito Thomas, 35, for whom an El Centro address was listed.
Thomas’ body is in the Dixon Yuma Mortuary where it was taken following an autopsy which disclosed he had suffered a fatal basal skull fracture. By this morning, no survivors had been located to arrange for disposition of the remains.
The complaints against Miller were filed by Justice of the Peace Ersel C. Byrd. Miller was arraigned and ordered held without bond in the Yuma County Jail.
The assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated battery charges stemmed from injuries received by Melva Scott, 22, who lives with Miller at his apartment where the apparent fracas took place.
Police said a chair had been broken over Thomas’ head and his face held over a lighted gas burner. Thomas was alive when an ambulance was called by Miller to his apartment but was pronounced dead at the hospital.
40 years ago — IMPERIAL — Two residents of the city have chosen an unusual way to demonstrate the need for street repairs.
They are Ron Shelton, and Jim Walker, who spent some of their free time planting grass in the street in front of their houses to keep the dust down.
“We just want to nudge the City Council into doing something about it,” said Walker. “We understand some $40,000 for curb and street repair has been set aside for this section, but no results so far.”
“Once in a blue moon, the street is being watered to keep the dust down a bit,” Shelton said, “but the inside of our houses is still full of dust.”
He added that there is a large chunk hole in front of his house on South G Street and that he has asked the city on several occasions to get it fixed.
“All they did was to fill it up with sand,” he said. “So now, when it rains, I got a big mud puddle.”
Stacey D. Chase, director of public services, confirmed that $40,000 had been set aside by the city for street repairs on the so-called Fourth Street-Project.
“We’ll go to bid next week for engineering on several street projects,” he said.
The first priority is for reconstruction of two blocks of Fourth between D and F streets.
The city also will approach property owners for curbs and gutters from D to Highway 86. The property owners will have to pay for this, but the city will finance the operation.
Curbs and gutters also will be installed between La Brucherie and C Street, Chase said.
“We’ll put down the asphalt paving and ask the property owners to put down the curbs and gutters.”
Next in importance of the street projects is to put in an overlay on Imperial Avenue between Main Street and the north city limits, Chase continued.
“Finally, we might reconstruct Third Street between G and H,” he said. “That’s one block. But we are not quite sure of that.”
Asked if the city has plans to do some work in front of Shelton’s house on South G Street, he shook his head.
“We know about the hole in front of his house,” he said, “but any attempt to repair it is a waste of money and time. We’ll just have to get more money to do this job.”
He stressed that the bids to be asked for next week are only for engineering.
“If things go smoothly,” he concluded, “All work will be done before summer, possibly by the end of April.”
Shelton and Walker have not decide whether they want to continue their grass-planting project and, if so, how far up or down the street they want to work.
30 years ago — The first rain of the season hit the Imperial Valley early this morning, getting 1990 off to a wet start following a drier than normal 1989.
The Imperial Irrigation District measured 0.09 inches of rain in Imperial by 8 a.m. This is the first rain recorded since Oct. 21, said IID spokeswoman Linda Sanchez.
The IID recorded only 0.75 inches of rain in all of 1989, less than a third of the Valley’s average annual rainfall of 2.91 inches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.