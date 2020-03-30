50 years ago—The Imperial Valley Community Concert Association will kick off its 1970-71 Valleywide membership drive at a buffet dinner Monday for camping captains and voluntary workers, announced Donald Morrison, Brawley, association president.
Mrs. Edwin (Ed) Baran, Brawley, is membership chairman. Mrs. Allen Nannini, dinner chairman, said the dinner will be served at 7 p.m. in Holiday Inn, El Centro, preceded by a non-host cocktail hour from 6 to 7 p.m.
The Brawley union high school Madrigal Singers will entertain during the dinner.
Birch Mann’s “Ballet America” is in store for Imperial Valley Community Concert association members in the 1970-71 season. Ed Sullivan has held the company of 20 young artists as the greatest new dance company in America today.
Walter Terry dean of American dance critics, commented, “This young company is filling successfully a pretty empty space on the American dance scene.”
Three other concerts will be included in the 1970-71 series, to be announced at the end of the membership drive. All concerts will be held in Brawley’s Palmer Auditorium, which will then have its newly installed refrigeration system in use.
The drive will continue for one week, with campaign headquarters at the United California Bank in Brawley. At the end of the week, no more memberships will be offered, and no one living in the area will be able to join the association for another year, Morrison explained.
“No tickets to individual concerts will be sold and admission to the concert will be by membership card only. So be sure to join now,” he advised.
Memberships are $8 for adults, $4 for students. Memberships will be able to attend all four concerts and, in addition, will have a bonus concert to be presented by the Utah Symphony Orchestra at 8:15 p.m. May 2 in Palmer Auditorium.
40 years ago — The Imperial Valley desert will be “pretty well” inhabited for the next two weeks, Barry Ashworth, chief ranger of the Bureau of Land Management, said today.
“I flew over the area Saturday,” Ashworsh said, “and there were about 1,000 units, representing about 3,500 people, in the dunes.”
All over the desert he estimated the crowd at about 4,500. The Easter vacation for the Valley, the coast and Arizona are held at different times. Ashworth explained. When one crowd leaves Easter weekend; another will move in.
The biggest concentration will be in the Glamis-Gecko area, but visitiors also are being attracted to the Yuma area and to Buttercup Valley, he said.
An added attraction will be the display of spring desert flowers, Ashworth said. “They’re just starting at the bottom of the mountains on the west side of the desert. There’s a good display.”
Ashworth said BLM doesn’t expect a spectacular array this spring because there were no early rains. But the desert will begin blooming over the next two weeks.
30 years ago — The National Guard has decided that a helicopter assisting local authorities in the hunt for drug traffickers will be based in San Diego, even though Sheriff Oren R. Fox asked for it to be stationed at the El Centro Naval Air Facility.
The helicopter began local duty this week, and for the next several months a sheriff’s deputy will accompany it on reconnaissance missions in Imperial County.
Basing the helicopter at North Island Naval Air Station and having it fly to Imperial County several times a week will reduce the number of surveillance hours, especially because the “OH-58 model aircraft does not have night-flying capability,” Asst. Sheriff Ted Whitmer said.
But Fox said he is not ready to criticize the Guard’s decision not to use NAF. “At this point I can’t really comment,” he said. “Until we get an experience factor, we won’t know. Travel time and the weather, both of those are things you have to take a look at. There will be times (at North Island) when they won’t even be able to get off the ground. The wind (in the mountains) is a factor.”
Although federal funds will pay for the helicopter’s use, the Guard retains jurisdiction over the aircraft and its pilot, and the agency has decided NAF does not have adequate maintenance or housing facilities to accommodate them, officials said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.