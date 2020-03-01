50 years ago — BOMBAY BEACH — Work on providing domestic water to residents of this small fishing and recreation community on the east edge of Salton Sea began Saturday with a snipped ribbon and chug of a trencher.
To date 175 residents have signed for the service, at $100 per connection, and the project should be completed in a couple of months.
Six-inch and 4-inch lines will distribute water throughout the community, fed by an 8-inch main connected to a transmission line of the Coachella Valley County Water District a mile northwest of here.
Following some brief words from community, water district and Imperial County officials Saturday, the 150 onlookers gathered around the open ditch for the pipeline at the entrance to the community where a ribbon was cut.
Herman C. Whaley, president of the Community Service District, mounted the trencher and work began. The local fire department hooked up a hose to a hydrant and the first water for the system sprayed out, greeted by cheers.
Among those present for the dedication were Raymond Langley, president of the Imperial County Board of Supervisors; Leon Kennedy, president of the Coachella Valley Water District, and Jack Stole, area manager of the Salton Sea State Park.
Bombay Beach voters last spring overwhelmingly approved a $110,000 bond issue and subsequently the community formed improvement district 14 of the Coachella Valley County Water District.
40 years ago — Ruby Tagaban hurled a two-hitter in the 12-14 division of the Brawley Girls Softball League this week as Soroptimist defeated Packing Shed, 25-3.
The winners scored 12 runs in the third and finished with 10 hits. Martha Moreno hurled for the losers. Tagaban struck out seven and gave up the walk.
The winning pitcher had three hits in four trips, Anna Virgen with a triple Stephanie Ramey added two hits. Moreno slammed two singles for Packin Shed.
Kiwanis came up with eight runs in the fifth and knocked off Jack in the Box, 17-7. Winning pitcher Sandra Virgen struck out five and walked six allowing eight hits.
Alexis Avila and Lisa Perez were defensive standouts for the winners. Janet Spence slapped two hits. Jack-In-The-Box pitcher Josie Ramos was hampered by 12 defensive errors.
Tagaban and Ramey pitched for Soroptimist in another game as Jack in the Box was turned back, 7-5. The two hurlers gave up five hits fanning six and walking four.
Suzanne Martinez had one hit for Soroptimist. Ramos and Isabel Juarez pitched for Jack in the Box; Tracy Gwinnup hit a single and triple.
Kiwanis Del Taco received strong pitching from Virgen as Packin Shed was defeated 6-5. The winners scored the deciding run in the in the seventh.
Virgen gave up three hits, fanning 10 and walking nine. Susan Spates hurled for Packin Shed, surrendering eight hits and walking three.
Perez was two for three for Kiwanis Del Taco with two runs driven in Sylvia Ramirez had two hits. Maria Ortega scored the winning run after tripling.
30 years ago — The county is preparing a comprehensive water policy designed to give it control over all underground water sources, but other agencies, including the Imperial Irrigation District and U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, have claims on the water.
The county Planning Commission on Wednesday recommended that the Board of Supervisors adopt two ordinances limiting the amount of water that could be pumped from the ground without approval from county agencies.
But it is likely the county will have to negotiate with IID to determine who controls water under the East Mesa and other areas where water has seeped from IID canals.
“We are interested in the groundwater in the county as it relates to our activities,” said Bob McCullough, assistant to IID’s general manager.
McCullough said he could not comment directly on the ordinances because he had not seen them.
In addition, the Bureau of Reclamation claims authority over water that has seeped from the Colorado River. Bureau officials could not be reached for comment this morning, but McCullough said the IID has communicated with them in the past.
“The bureau is very interested in that as it relates to those areas contiguous to the Colorado River,” he said. “At least that is what they have told us.”
