50 years ago — MEXICALI — “Here along the border, this association has demonstrated what can be done in controlling the spread of disease across international boundaries — and demonstrated it so well that you have drawn the attention of the hemisphere and the world.”
These were the words of U.S. Surgeon-General Jesse Steinfeld yesterday, as he summed up his feeling concerning the 28th meeting of the U.S.-Mexico Border Public Health Association. The meeting covered everything from pollution and communicable diseases to the rabies situation in Imperial Valley.
Dr. Steinfeld arrived Tuesday to attend the annual meeting and confer with Dr. Salvador Aceves Parra, Mexico’s minister of public health and welfare. In his address, Steinfeld discussed the problems facing both Mexico and the United States.
“We are both struggling with the problem of trying to achieve comprehensive health care for all of our people,” he said. He cited the challenge in this area and said it requires a full partnership among all health resources.
Because of cooperation and coordination, the ravages of smallpox no longer exist and “a frightening disease poliomyelitis has become a rarity,” he noted.
Steinfeld, Aceves Parra and Dr. Abraham Horowitz, director of the Pan American Sanitary Bureau, conferred Wednesday on common problems that affect both sides of the border.
The surgeon-general described the meeting as “productive and indicative of what may be accomplished in the fields of health by the cooperation of officials in both nations.” The cordiality of the meeting was repeatedly expressed and both nations’ representatives seemed impressed with the outcome of the hour session.
Among the subjects discussed were air pollution, tuberculosis, rabies, disease surveillance and the exchange of medical personnel.
Dr. Steinfeld said a sanitary landfill had been proposed for mosquito abatement but that other specific problems with mosquitoes are still under study.
In cases of tuberculosis being carried across the border, there has been talk of identifying and treating carriers instead of denying them crossing privileges, he said.
Steinfield also cited the successful program of rabies control here with skunks, cats and dogs.
Dr. Steinfeld admitted that increasing venereal disease rates weren’t brought up at the meeting but that he was beginning to bring up the issue particularly to the people of the United States. The issue had been hidden too long, he said, and it is time the people faced the problem, especially since the advent of what he referred to as the “new morality.”
40 years ago — The Army Corps of Engineers has warned that Bombay Beach should be evacuated or should at least plan to evacuate because of the threat posed by the rising level of the Salton Sea.
The Board of Supervisors Tuesday directed the county office of Emergency Service and Public Works Department to immediately notify Bombay Beach of the danger and to work with the community.
The action was prompted by a telegram from the Army Corp of Engineers recommending evacuation of Bombay Beach to prevent “potential loss of property and possible life should the existing dike system fail.”
Tuesday, Public Works Director David Pierson said he concurs with the corps’ recommendation that evacuation plans should be made because “the current sea elevation would have inundated the community if the dike did not exist.”
He said he and several other county officials toured the dike last week after getting notice of the corps’ concern.
The Corps of Engineers assisted in strengthening the dike in 1977 to ensure the community would be safe.
Although Pierson said the dike appeared in about the same condition as last year, the level of the sea is about 1.6 feet higher now than it was in 1977.
He said soil testing and engineering design would have to be tested to determine if the dike could withstand the sea now.
Moreover, he said the higher level of the sea produced the possibility of the sea spilling over the top of the dike. This could erode and possibly cause it to fail.
Pierson recommended the Bombay Beach Community Services District, which originally constructed the dike and maintains it, hire an engineer to check the dike and strengthen it if necessary.
Meanwhile, residents in the waterlogged community today reacted with disdain to the corps’ letter.
“We’ll tell them the same thing we did in 1977 — baloney, we won’t go,” said Richard Bringel, a member of the Bombay Beach Community Services District.
According to Bringel, the district received the letter a week ago but does not plan a response. He said the corps did the same thing following tropical storm Kathleen, almost three years ago.
It was at that time that community residents determined a dike was needed to keep the rising Salton Sea out of the community, which contains about 450 full-time residents.
Bringel said before the flood problems began, they had sought Corps of Engineers’ assistance, but were turned down because there was no flooding at that time. “We wanted to prepare, but we couldn’t get help because there was no flood,” he stated.
The community later got assistance from the county to build the dike and later the Corps of Engineers made a survey of the situation that was followed by a letter saying the town should be evacuated because it was unsafe.
“When they finally figured we weren’t going to leave,” the corps provided assistance to reinforce the dike, Bringel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.