50 years ago — FULLERTON — With all SCIF high schools thrown into one wrestling classification, it is almost impossible for one school to win the Southern California grappling championship two years in a row.
Coach Jack Gifford and his Brawley Wildcats like to tackle the impossible. The 1969 SCIF wrestling champions proved this during the 1970 finals at Cal State Fullerton Saturday night.
In the SCIF, it doesn’t matter how big a school is. The finals send schools with 700 students against schools with 3,000 students. This is the way it is handled for the wrestling championships.
Brawley took on all comers and won the 1970 championship. The Wildcats took two first, two thirds and a fifth, scoring 48 points. Norwalk finished second with 38 points.
“They said we couldn’t win it again,” Gifford remarked today, “but the boys did an outstanding job for me and for Brawley.”
Fidel Torres (98) and Gilbert Mendez (123) won championships for Brawley. Torres was a second-place winner in 1969, while Mendez won the 115-pound title last year.
Ken Hamilton (106) and Lance Burfield (130) finished third. Gary Tackett (115) added on a fifth-place finish for the Wildcats.
Tom McAndrews of Central gave the Imperial Valley League another high finish. McAndrews wrestling in the 157-pound class, took a fourth place for coach Stan Wintermote.
Brawley scored 40 points to win the 1969 title. Central gave the IVL three titles by tying San Diego in 1947 and winning in 1948 and 1949. The Spartans finshed second in 1950.
But the number of schools in Southern California has more than doubled in 20 years. More than 300 schools were presenting athletes for the 1970 sectional and finals matches.
Victory was doubled sweet for Torres and Mendez. The two Wildcats finished the 1970 season with perfect 37-0 records.
40 years ago — Imperial combined 12 walks with five hits Friday afternoon and scored a 12-9 exhibition girls softball win over the Brawley Wildcats.
Susan Brady pitched a strong game for the Tigers and allowed 12 hits. She fanned five and walked five. Imperial scored 11 of its 12.
Mary Lynn Bunch and Shannon Isom pitched for Brawley. They suffered control problems and the Wildcats defenses made four errors. Imperial was charged with three miscues.
Debbie DeBruyan cracked a triple for Imperial. Shawn Medlin with one hit and three runs scored. Rosina Talamantes crossed the plate twice for the Tigers.
Connie Whittle and Suzy Dupree smashed home runs for the Wildcats. Terry Smith, Lisa Casillas and Janet Calderon each blasted two hits for the losers.
Sheri Smith turned over a double-play for the Wildcats. Brawley rallied for two runs in the ninth but failed to overtake coach Abdul Mohammed’s Tigers.
Brawley’s jayvee banged out 25 hits and took a 30-8 decision from Imperial. Imperial made 12 defensive errors and the Tigers were limited to five hits.
30 years ago — Imperial Valley kids thinking about not going to school may want to think twice.
A Brawley Union High School student is serving five days in Juvenile Hall for not obeying a court order to go to school as school officials, truant officers, probation officers and court officials crack down on truancy.
While the Brawley junior is the first in Imperial County to do time for skipping school, local officials say they won’t hesitate to take similar action again.
Chief Probation Officer Alejandro Armenta said, “We plan to take more of these cases to court.”
The Brawley student missed in excess of 60 days of school this year, according to Norma Sierra, School Attendance Review Board officer for Brawley High. He was sent to Juvenile Hall after a series of hearings after which Juvenile Court Judge Fielding Kimball issued a court order requiring the youth to go to school. When the youth did not comply, he was picked up.
Sierra said local officials are taking a hardline because they are beginning to see a direct link between truancy and delinquency. “What’s happening is creating a snowball effect. We’re taking preventative measures like this one to keep them out of trouble.”
Incarcerating truants started with a 1988 case in Fresno County, said Mary Weaver, manager of the School Climate Division of the state Education Department.
The state Supreme Court upheld a Fresno judge’s sentence that put a student in Juvenile Hall for violating a court order to attend school, said Weaver.
According to Bruce Marcuson, supervisor of the juvenile division of the Probation Department, Brawley was the first Valley school district to send kids to the court for truancy.
“I’m glad we’ve gotten the cooperation from official agencies to help with this,” said Superintendent Richard Fragale. “We’re sending a message not only to Brawley but to other schools to take this seriously.”
Central Union High School is also following the same procedures for getting truants back in school.
“We have a student now that has a 601 (has become a ward of the court) and is ordered to attend Central Union High School,” said Linda Ronco, assistant principal at Central. “We will go to one more hearing, and it could lead to Juvenile Hall assignment.”
Most kids respond to the court order to attend school, Ronco said, “(But) she is not responding.”
