50 years ago — Last night coach Otto Low and the El Centro Spartans played host to coach Fred Yturralde and the Calexico Bulldogs at Stark Field.
By the time the evening was over, the Spartans would have been just as happy if their guests had stayed home, as the Bulldogs brought their record to 2-1 with a 5-2 triumph over the Spartans.
Calexico wasted no time in getting in the scoring column as leadoff man Donnie Garcia smacked a double, stole third and later scored on a single by Conrado Romero.
Central came right back as Bill Huyler walked, went to second on a sacrifice by Curt Spanal, moved to third as Christ Petree grounded out and then scored as Joe Sanchez was safe on an error by Calexico shot-stop Mike Farmer.
In the second, Calexico got two more runs. With two out, Mike Cortez was safe on a fielder’s choice, stole second and went to third of a throwing error by Petree, the El Centro catcher.
40 years ago — Imperial County Friday successfully completed one hurdle along the arduous path leading to state reimbursement for law enforcement costs incurred during the agricultural strike.
But chances remain slim that the county will get all of the $293,000 it is asking because so many other counties are also vying for the $1 million in state funds available to cover extraordinary law enforcement costs.
Imperial County, however, scored a major victory Friday when the state Board of Control determined the county was unbiased in its law enforcement efforts and therefore eligible for the funds.
The ruling came after more than 10 hours of testimony during which the United Farm Workers and California Rural Legal Assistance argued the county Sheriff’s Office should be denied funds.
They contend the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office had not acted with impartiality and fairness during the violent strike that erupted early in 1979 and was therefore not eligible to recover its share of the state funds intended to reimburse “extraordinary costs” in policing unexpected and unusual situations.
But David Janssen, state Boards of Control chairman, said, “The sheriff did a reasonable job and in some cases a good job.”
After the two-day hearing in San Diego Janssen said because growers could hire “scabs” to replace strikers and because they have the right to ask deputies to protect those workers and their property, the deputies were in a situation that could make them appear biased.
With that decision, Imperial County joins more than 60 law enforcement agencies that have submitted $2.7 million in reimbursement claims awaiting payment from the special $1 million state fund.
The fund was created in legislation sponsored by state Sen. William Craven, R-Oceanside. Initially, the bill proposed a $1 million fund specifically to help agencies in Imperial and Monterey counties and surrounding agencies that had responded under mutual aid agreements to quell the strike violence.
30 years ago — The West Shores of the Salton Sea has moved a little bit closer to the rest of Imperial County.
The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a plan that could eventually bring an Imperial County zip code to Salton City, Desert Shores, Vista del Mar and Salton Sea Beach.
“I wish to thank you people,” Tom Cannell, general manager of the Salton Community Services District told supervisors.” “It is probably one of the biggest steps forward we have had in a long time.”
The county’s plan, estimated to cost around $20,000, would include providing an address system for the 28,000 to 30,000 mostly unoccupied lots in Salton City and Vista del Mar, so residents can have mail delivered directly to their homes.
West Shores residents now have a zip code in Riverside County, with mail delivered and picked up at a substation located at a market behind the Community Services District offices in Salton City.
Cannell said that with the county’s help, he is working toward moving the post office address to Westmorland because West Shores residents have had to pay the higher fire and automobile insurance rates associated with a Riverside County zip code.
