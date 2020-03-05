50 years ago — The Mexican-American Political Association with 75 Imperial Valley farm workers today filed a lawsuit seeking either to close the 42 federally funded California Farm Labor Offices or to compel them to operate under a Fair Employment plan by July 1.
The suit, filed by the California Rural Legal Assistance, alleges the farm labor offices are operated in violation of the Wagner Peyser Act of 1933.
The act requires, according to CRLA allegations, farm workers receive adequate and fair job referrals and not be subjected to unlawful working conditions.
The suit requests a fair employment plan be adopted on a statewide basis by all farm labor offices in California. The plan requires joint farm worker grower control.
It would prohibit the referral of workers to growers who refuse to provide toilets and drinking water, the highest prevailing wages, and the guarantee of a full day’s work.
The plan also would require the pay for workers using a day haul center computed from the time of entry and onto buses to the time of return to the center.
Gilbert Lopez, president of the Imperial Valley chapter of the Mexican-American Political Association, described the proposed fair employment plan as “an attempt to guarantee farm workers the basic rights available to most industrial workers, including the right to a decent job at a fair wage.
Lopez declared the farm worker wages and working conditions are depressed by the existence of the farm labor office since it subsidizes growers who violate minimum health and wage laws.
He claimed the farm labor offices serve the interest of the grower and labor contractor, rather than the farm worker.
The suit also requests the growers who use the office be prohibited from using dangerous amounts of pesticide and be required to inform field workers of all pesticides used.
It also asks the farm labor office to develop an inspection system to assure employers comply with all federal and state regulations.
CRLA claims that Imperial County farm workers have been subjected to unfair working conditions by the farm labor office. One worker, in a suit affidavit, claimed he had been promised $16.50 minimum per day to work for the Green Giant Co. of Illinois.
During the first two full weeks of work, working 8 hours, he received after deductions $32.05 or 36 cents an hour. When he finally returned to Calexico and formally complained to the farm labor office, “They just, laughed at me,” according to the affidavit.
40 years ago — The body of an elderly man found dead in the desert area south of Ocotillo last weekend has been identified as San Diego physician Dr. Mark Willard McCornack, 71.
Imperial County Chief Deputy Coroner Sgt. John Walsh today said the identification was completed Monday on information uncovered by sheriff’s investigators.
McCornack’s bludgeoned remains were discovered Saturday by campers at the bottom of a 50-foot-deep gully about 3 miles south of Highway 98 on De Anza Trails Road.
Sheriff’s investigator Michael Hackett has officially termed the death a homicide and investigators were in San Diego today trying to re-trace Dr. McCornack’s movements during the 24-hour period before his body was discovered.
Earlier, investigators said McCornack died as a result of massive brain injuries Hackett said the victim was struck repeatedly in the head with a blunt instrument.
Preliminary investigative reports indicate Dr. McCornack was driven to the scene the dumped into the gully.
There were reports from San Diego that McCornack was last seen about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday when he met a man in front of McCornack’s home in the 4100 block of Collwood Lane. The man purportedly was selling an antenna system.
According to an associate of McCornack, the murdered man may have had $2,700 when he drove off with the man identified only as “Mr. Berstrom.”
McCornack was reported missing when he did not return for two scheduled operations Wednesday. McCornack was an anesthesiologist and general practitioner.
30 years ago — An El Centro Police officer received a broken wrist early Sunday while helping to arrest a striking Greyhound bus driver suspected of stealing a bus from the El Centro terminal.
The incident was the most serious of several the department handled over the weekend, according to police dispatcher’s logs. There were also reports of a threat against a driver who crossed the picket line, threats by strikers to harass traveling buses and strikers blocking driveways at the State Street terminal.
Police supervisors were not available to provide details of those incidents, but injured officer Don Barrows said the arrested driver may have been “joyriding” in the bus.
Arrested was Frederick Bryant, 43, of Cleveland, Ohio, whose occupation on a county jail document was listed as “bus driver Greyhound,” a jail spokeswoman said. He posted $2,500 bail later Sunday and is scheduled to appear in Municipal Court March 20.
He was arrested about 2 a.m. Sunday after officers stopped the bus in the 300 block of State Street, less than a block from the Greyhound terminal.
Barrows said he was injured in a scuffle that broke out after the bus was stopped.
“The guy kept walking away and said he didn’t have to stop. (Officer) Eric (Scoville) said he was under arrest. When Eric went to grab him he turned and I hit him (twice) with my baton. I hit him in the legs,” Barrows said.
Barrows said he struck the suspect because it appeared the man was going to strike Scoville. He said the scuffle ended with three officers subduing the man in the street.
Barrows said striking drivers in the area watched but did not get involved.
