50 years ago — Charges were filed by El Centro and Imperial police this morning against Dr. Milton A. Streuter, a Brawley surgeon as a result of an alleged high-speed chase through the streets of El Centro and then up Highway 86 through Imperial shortly before 6 a.m. Saturday.
Imperial police said they clocked the car being chased at speeds up to 130 mph before the engine of the automobile “blew” near the entrance to Pioneers Memorial Hospital.
A passenger in the car was identified by police as Doris Viner, the wife of a former Brawley and El Centro policeman sentenced to state prison last month after having been found guilty of possessing a stolen boat. Mrs. Viner is due to be sentenced March 17 to her guilty plea on a misdemeanor charge of having driven the boat trailer without the owner’s consent.
According to El Centro police, Dr. Streuter’s car was spotted by an officer Saturday morning going through the stop signs at Sixth and Broadway. The car allegedly kept going north on Sixth, where, police said, it left 111 feet of the marks in slowing to turn on to Adams, reportedly without stopping for the sign. The pursuing officer then turned on his red lights and siren, but the driver allegedly ignored them and speeded west on Adams at more than 70 mph, ignoring two stoplights before turning north on Imperial Avenue. The El Centro officer said he chased the car up Imperial and on to Highway 86 but gave up when it became apparent that the car was outrunning him.
The officer said he radioed ahead and cars were dispatched by Imperial and Brawley police to intercept the driver.
When the car came through Imperial, an officer took up chase in one of the city’s high-speed patrol cars. It was this officer who reported he clocked the car at 130 mph before it came to a smoking halt near the turnoff to the hospital.
Dr. Streuter was then seen running away from his auto and into the hospital, officer’s report.
El Centro police telephoned the hospital and were told that there was no emergency situation there. However, two nurses later told the Imperial police that one of Dr. Streuter’s patients was critically ill.
The physician is being charged with ignoring the lights and signs in El Centro and reckless driving in Imperial.
40 years ago — The Calexico Community Action Council may find itself in court soon if it does not come up with a fast explanation of what it did with $37,300 in CETA funds or return the money to the county.
The Boards of Supervisors Tuesday decided to take that hard line with the agency when it failed to respond by the Friday deadline to a scathing audit of its use of $131,000 in CETA funds during 1977-78.
But the county’s demand for action is not the only problem plaguing the controversial agency trying to develop an industrial park in Calexico.
The very future of the park may be in jeopardy now that legal notices have gone out announcing a March 24 sheriff’s sale of the industrial park property to collect back wages owed a former employee.
CCAC’s problems with the county have been festering since December when an audit done by Arthur Anderson & Co. for the Comprehensive Employment and Training Act administration, uncovered thousands of dollars of irregularities.
The audit questioned $24,000 of the spending for lack of adequate documentation and recommended CCAC be required to pay back $13,000 that appeared to have been spent in violation of federal guidelines.
CCAC, and the other 23 agencies audited, had 45 days to respond to the criticism.
And CCAC, like many of the others, was given an extension when it could not respond during that time. CCAC got a 45-day extension, which expired Thursday.
When contacted Thursday, CETA Administrator Mary Rangel said CCAC’s accountant had contacted her to ask for an extension.
At the time, he had said the response was completed but CCAC director Jack Ortega had to review it before it was submitted.
Ms. Rangel said she could only extend the deadline to Friday, but Ortega called and requested a 15-day extension, which Ms. Rangel said only the Board of Supervisors could grant.
At some supervisors’ urging, she said she encouraged Ortega to appear at Tuesday’s meeting to plead his case.
Instead, Ortega called the county administrative office and attempted unsuccessfully to get the extension.
Tuesday, the supervisors were furious and adamantly opposed to any further extension, particularly when they learned that all of the other audited agencies had already responded.
30 years ago — The City of Brawley has filed a lawsuit claiming negligence by its former accounting firm cost the city more than $800,000, including a $116,000 fine for three-year delay in paying 1986 Social Security taxes.
The lawsuit names the accounting firm of Thomas, Trimm & Harvie, and partners, Robert Trimm and Wayne Harvie, as defendants. Although the lawsuit mentions the city’s contract with the firm dated back to 1981, the city had used the firm for more than 30 years, according to Harvie.
According to the lawsuit, the city learned in December 1988 the firm had been negligent in overseeing the city’s books and performing city audits.
However, Harvie said in 1987 he told the City Council the city’s bookkeeping system was “archaic.”
Harvie said he discovered the city had not paid its 1986 Social Security taxes during an audit of the city’s books in 1987 and reported the lapse to the council. He said he raised the Social Security issue again in November 1988 when the city hired Fred Selk as its first finance director.
Harvie described the reaction of city officials to this information as “cavalier,” adding, “They didn’t collapse or fall down when I told them.”
