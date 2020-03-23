50 years ago — WESTMORLAND — Forty-five kilos of marijuana were uncovered by Imperial County sheriff’s deputies north of here Friday night, and six suspects have been arrested, it was disclosed today.
Deputies said 10 kilos of marijuana were found lying beside an unoccupied car parked near Bannister and Forrester Roads, one mile north of this city.
Later search of the car uncovered 35 kilos hidden in the vehicle’s front wheel wells.
The 100 pounds of marijuana could be valued at as much as $8,000, deputies said. The wrappings of the bricks were similar to that used in Mexico, they said.
Two Mexicali men were arrested near the scene on suspicion of possession and sale of marijuana. They were identified as Juan Duran Meza, 20, and Vicente Lopez Medina, 31.
Deputies said Medina was drinking a can of beer in a car across the road from the marijuana. Meza was found apparently hiding 200 yards from the suspected vehicle. His tracks in the soil led deputies to him, they said.
Four men, known as Brawley residents, were arrested near the scene by deputies awaiting arrival of sheriff’s department investigators.
Deputies said the four were in a car that slowly passed the scene. They stopped the vehicle 500 yards from the scene.
40 years ago — BOMBAY BEACH — Half the 450 residents of this flood-threatened community were at the Community Center Sunday morning to hear what they already knew: The county, in effect, had written them off.
The Board of Supervisors sent emergency chief Carl Schwettmann to get the residents to sign a paper that Bombay Beach counsel Joe Feinberg described as “self-serving” for the county. “I advise you not to sign.” No one reached for a pen.
Feinberg then asked Schwettmann, “Has the county abandoned Bombay Beach?” Schwettmann, “No.”
Feinberg: “Does the county have plans to abandon us?”
Schwettmann: “I don’t know.”
Feinberg: “What plans does the county have for us?”
Schwettmann: “Evacuation, if necessary. Get out and relocate in the Brawley armory.”
The paper Schwettmann was here to have the residents sign recapped a telegram the county supervisors received March 11 from the Army Corps of Engineers.
According to the paper, the engineers “referred to increased inflow into the Salton Sea and expressed concern over the adequacy of the dike constructed at Bombay Beach. The Corp recommended that evacuation or evacuation planning be initiated for the low-lying areas behind the dike due to concern over potential loss of property and/or life should the existing deteriorated dike system fail.
“The purpose of this letter is to put residents of Bombay Beach on notice of the aforesaid concerns and recommendations.”
According to the Feinberg’s interpretation, “You can’t sue the county or the Corps if you sign.”
Most of the people at the Community Center, so crammed people were craning in through the doors and windows, weren’t as concerned about suing as they were about obtaining assistance to strengthen the dike.
That help, from the county at least, was not forthcoming. The supervisors are too worried about being sued was the crowd consensus. The comment, “Everyone is running scared legally,” was prevalent. Schwettmann conceded legal concerns were holding the county back from helping restore the dike.
“Give us some equipment and we’ll do something.” One man explained, “We have any number of men who used equipment as their livelihood.”
Most of the citizenry is of retirement age and many sought out Bombay Beach as the place to retire. “Their homes here represent their life savings,” Pearl Stewart, Bombay Beach Service District board president, said.
30 years ago — A suspected illegal alien and her newborn baby were deported Thursday based on information reportedly provided by a doctor at El Centro Regional Medical Center, angering the hospital’s nursing staff and members of the Hispanic community.
The 20-year-old woman, who gave an El Centro address when she was admitted, was arrested in hospital’s obstetrics ward at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, two days after the baby was born.
Art Simmons, assistant administrator at the hospital, said the hospital has no policy permitting hospital personnel to report patients suspected of being illegal aliens to the Border Patrol.
“We don’t do that,” he said. “What do you suppose would happen to the hospital if we did? We are in the business of providing health care.”
But Simmons continued, “Physicians do not work for the hospital, so we have no control over them.”
Domingo Enriquez, president of the local chapter of the Mexican-American Political Association, said he has been assured the hospital has no policy to report suspected aliens to the Border Patrol.
“But if the hospital or hospital personnel are reporting patients to the Border Patrol, we are going to find out and alert Hispanic patients that if they go to the hospital, they had better take their papers or cash to make sure they are not arrested and deported,” he said.
Enriquez said many upper class Mexicali women have their babies in the hospital and have no problems with the hospital staff because they are able to pay their bills in cash.
In a memorandum to Hospital Administrator Norm Martin, Eric C. Bauman, R.N., the hospital’s director of nurses, stated that a local physician had approached several staff nurses Thursday urging them to report to the Border Patrol any patients believed to be illegal aliens.
Bauman warned: “I believe we could be jeopardizing our participation for Medicare or Medi-Cal if it appears we are discriminating against a group based on national origin. There may also be great risk of civil liability in such a case.”
