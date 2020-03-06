50 years ago — Postponed last Sunday because of heavy rainfall which made it impossible to use the half-mile dirt track at the California Mid-Winter Fair, the sprint car races have been rescheduled for this Sunday, according to Al Frager, director of racing.
Among the drivers Frager named as competitors again this week are Don Hawley, who won last week’s main event, trying for another win; Gary Polzini, who often is discussed as having the driving qualities of a future champion; Don Hamilton, El Cajon; Dick Fries, El Cajon, Bill Wilkerson, El Monte, who won one heat race last Saturday without ever being challenged, will be back to try for bigger things, Frager stated.
Other returning drivers include Jay East, Colton; Colby Scroggins, Sepulveda; Jim Steele, El Monte; Dale Reed, Wichita, Kans.; Dick Bloom, Wichita, Kan.; Paul Jones, Torrance; Al Sherman, Van Nuys; Steve Mesner, West Covina; Walt Reiff, San Dimas; Don O’Riley, Costa Mesa; and many others.
“Many race fans do not realize these sprint cars are unlimited cubic-inch displacement cars,” Frager declared. “These cars include quite a few 255- and 270-cubic-inch displacement engines, many of them Chevys. The car that won the main event last Saturday was a 270-inch Offenhauser. Other cars entered included 289- and 406-cubic-inch Fords, 340-inch Plymouths, and one Lincoln power plant. The only difference in these cars and those at Indianapolis’ specifications is that these are shorter in length in order to navigate the short half-mile track competitively. There is one car, driven by Walt Reiff, that has a 440 Ranger English plane engine mounted at an angle to facilitate oil flow.”
40 years ago — HOLTVILLE — The California Angels have notified Holtville that the baseball company will not exercise its five-year option on Angeltown, the farm training facility east of town.
The three-way lease between the city, the Angels and Angeltown developer, Don McDougal expires Aug. 31, 1981.
That probably means the city has seen the last of the major league teams. The 10-day training session for the major leaguers has been canceled this year.
For the second time there will be no major league game as promised in the contract. Two years ago the city notified the Angels that it would let the ball team off the hook for the ballgame if the team would pay its own way in Holtville.
The farm league teams, will be in Holtville about March 15, according to Fred Shaw, administrative assistant.
At least that was the last world that Shaw heard from the Angel officials three or four weeks ago, he said.
Dick Foster, Angels operations manager, said the move from Holtville was a “dollars and cents” decision.
For the past two years, we have been paying 100 percent for the maintenance of the fields,” he said, a prospect that makes the project “economically unfeasible.”
He pointed out the Holtville contract called for the city to maintain the project when the Angels were not at the complex.
“But, perhaps due to Proposition 13, the city was no longer able to do that,” he said.
Foster disagreed with Shaw’s statement that the Angels have no place to go. He said it is possible that the El Centro facility may be ready by next year.
If not, the Angels have a couple of other possibilities, he continued.
30 years ago — NEWPORT BEACH — Proposed statewide water quality regulations would have a drastic impact on agriculture in the Imperial Valley if they were adopted as written, county officials and farmers told state regulators Monday.
Although local officials concede it is unlikely the state will implement the regulations without major revisions, the Imperial Irrigation District, county Board of Supervisors, Regional Water Quality Control Board and county Farm Bureau sent a contingent of seven to testify Monday before the State Water Resources Control Board and make sure that the Valley’s needs are considered as the document is rewritten.
“The economic impacts of full implementation of this plan would have a tremendous negative impact on the Imperial Valley,” testified Wes Bisgaard, president of the Imperial County Farm Bureau.
The proposed regulations would set strict numerical limits for the levels of 37 pollutants in wastewater discharges in an effort to bring California into compliance with 1987 amendments to the federal Clean Water Act, which requires the establishment of water quality standards for the nation’s surface waters.
Of primary concerns to Imperial County officials are portions of the regulations that would, for the first time, extend water quality standards to non-point source discharges of wastewater, or those discharges that do not come from specific, fixed locations, such as sewage treatment plants and factories.
