50 years ago — Although the Navy, and especially the Naval air program, has been hit hard by Defense Department budget cutbacks, the El Centro Naval Air Facility has escaped “relatively unscathed.”
This was the report today of Capt. Simpson Evans Jr., NAF commander, following announcement of base closings and curtailment of projects by Defense Secretary Melvin Laird.
Capt. Evans said a few civilian job classifications at NAF will be affected, but this does not mean these people will be put off of their jobs.
For the most part, Capt. Evans indicated these will be taken care of through “attrition,” by regular, retirements and civilian personnel turnover.
“We’ve weathered the storm,” the base commander commented.
He also indicated this applies to the Naval Aerospace Recovery Facility at NAF, as well as NAF operations.
Lt. Pat Nesbitt, public information officer for the 6511th Air Force Test Group (Parachute) permanently based at NAF, said he had been informed the cutbacks also were to not really affect this organization.
Lt. Nesbitt said he had discussed this matter with Col. Stephen E. Moore, 6511th group commander, Thursday, and was told a few job classifications may be affected.
If so, this would apply here in much the same manner as with the two Navy commands on base.
The importance of NAF as a training facility was pointed out by Capt. Evans, who noted the Blue Angels, the Navy’s precision-flying team of top pilots, have established their winter home here for training purposes.
This is the fourth year for “Blues” have wintered in Imperial Valley, and they have been following a rigorous training schedule since the second week in January.
Valley Blues’ “home” although based permanently at the Naval Air Station, Pensacola, Fla., the Blue Angels in reality spends more time at NAF than anywhere else. This is because of their tight schedule of air shows throughout the world.
The Imperial Valley’s warm sunshine and almost unlimited flying weather is what has brought the Blue Angels, as well as other groups, here for training.
40 years ago — IMPERIAL — John Gary, principal and teacher of the Imperial Avenue High School, stood outside the building for about 15 minutes discussing the purposes of his school.
Then he suddenly turned to the door to the classroom where the students had been left alone all that time.
“I’ll show you something,” Gary said.
He opened the door. The students were all busy at their desks. No noise. No joking. No horse-play.
“That’s what you would call self-discipline,” Gary said. “And this is a school for which the admission criteria include mal-adaptive behavior, habitual truancy, classroom disruption, vandalism and defiance of school authorities.”
Gary is justifiably proud of his continuation school. Only recently, he said, a representative of the State Department of Education Compliance Review Board had been here to see the school and had been “very favorably impressed” by it. Other educators of the unified school district bear out his contention.
“Continuation education,” he said, ‘is for students who in the past haven’t made a success and are academically deficient, those who are poor and those who have attendance problems.”
There are 30 students in the school at present. They have to study 180 minutes a day. In this contract school, students receive five credits for each contract sheet they complete.
Classes are taught by Gary as well as one full-time and one half-time teacher. A volunteer, Mrs. Polly Huddleston of Holtville, teaches an art class and is ready to enter some pictures in the California Midwinter Fair. In addition to these instructors there also is a classified worker.
When a student gets hurt, he or she has to be taken to the high school for treatment. The same is true when counseling is needed.
Classes are held at the school building near city hall, with the exception of physical education classes, which are given once a week at the gymnasium of the Assembly of God Church. A free lunch is provided by the government, Gary said.
“Attendance may be called our main problem” Gary said. “But the district’s truant officer, Bob Lindsay, keeps checking on those who report in sick, and we have only 5 percent truancy and 5 percent excused absences. But 90 percent make their 15 hours a week.”
30 years ago — Although it will be more than a month before a public hearing is held on the county’s proposed 20-year road improvement plan, three supervisors Tuesday recommended changing one of the plan’s more controversial provisions.
Supervisors recommended widening Dogwood Road rather than Forrester into a four-lane highway.
“That (Dogwood Road) ties the county together,” and making it four lanes would serve the needs of all Valley cities better than widening Forrester Road said a supervisor from Imperial. Dogwood Road presently is too narrow to handle a large volume of traffic, and passing is dangerous because the road is lined with telephone polls on both sides, the supervisor added. Brawley officials had criticized the proposed widening of Forrester and a proposed alternative of widening Austin Road because they said it would divert Highway 86 traffic away from the city.
The proposals are being made because an Imperial Valley Association of Government committee has prepared a preliminary 20-year plan for county road improvements in case a state highway construction funding measure passes in the June election.
The committee recommendations include widening Highways 86 and 111, building bypasses around Brawley and Westmorland, and widening Forrester Road into a four-lane highway.
