50 years ago — The Imperial Valley chapter of the Steve Root fan club held a meeting Saturday afternoon at Stark Field and for just over two innings the College of the Desert pitcher was the object of much attention.
After that, the curtain rose on the Paul Payne Show, a smash hit with the Palm Desert crew but something less than that with the Imperial Valley College Arab.
Payne took over the pitching duties with one out in the third inning of the first game of the Desert Conference doubleheader and limited the Arabs to two hits the rest of the way and the Roadrunners came up with five runs in the eighth stanza to take a 7-2 decision.
IVC came back to take the second game, however, behind the five-hit pitching of right-hander Vic Carrillo. The Arabs came up with four runs in the fourth to break a scoreless tie and went on to a 6-1 win.
Root, a left-hander, started the opening game for COD and his Roadrunner teammates put together a walk, two single, an error and a fielder’s choice to stake him to a 2-0 lead against Keith Erickson in the second inning.
But Root, who struggled through the first two frames, made a hasty and unexpected departure in the third after the fan club opened its proceedings.
A talented pitcher, the 185-pounder also played linebacker in football and reportedly has a full scholarship to Alabama.
40 years ago — In the old days, the cowboys used to sing a song which has become one of the great western classics. The lyrics mostly used say, “Oh bury me not on the lone prairie.”
Yet many a cowboy, many a settler was buried “where the coyotes howl” mournfully. Imperial Valley is no exception, and there are at least three graves here which illustrate the song. But these graves, like too many others, have fallen prey to the sands of time.
Visitors to the old Vallecito State Station on Highway S-2 might wonder who was buried in the tiny cemetery in back of the main building. Three graves could at one time be seen in the fenced-in cemetery. One is marked by a monument, but the other two were unmarked, and today, these two mounds have disappeared.
One of them marks the spot where a traveler, killed in a stage holdup in 1868, was buried. A former supervisor of San Diego County, James A. Jasper, once wrote the story down years ago.
It happened in the fall of the year, when the Overland Mail came down the old Butterfield trail toward Vallecito, Bill Smith at the reins.
A few miles from Vallecito five robbers attacked the stage and bullets begin to whistle. A lead mule was hit and went down and the stage came to a halt. Bill and the passengers jumped out and hiding behind the vehicle, fired back at the robbers, killing one of them.
The other robbers were driven off by the furious defense of the passengers, but with their last volley, they killed one of them.
Meanwhile, a detachment of soldiers stationed at Vallecito had heard the sound of the guns and came racing toward the stage to offer help. When they found the robbers had been driven off they pursued them and killed all four.
The dead passenger was taken to the stage station and buried in the little cemetery. Apparently, his name had not been known for no marker was erected. And now the grave mound is gone, too.
North of Niland, on Highway 111, is a little grave. It could be found on the east side of the highway, a small mound of earth and rocks surrounded by markers, and a cross in the earth.
Every now and then, one could find flowers on the grave, fresh or plastic but nobody seemed to know who put them there and many stories are told about it.
Don Smith of the Department of Highways once told a reporter that there had been a name on the cross but that it had been illegible. He said the department had intended to move the grave when the highway was widened but was prevailed upon not to do so. Smith thought a girl was buried there and that her name had been Gusman or Guzman. Others, however, aver that it was a boy who had died there.
Old records reveal that several Guzmans had died in the Imperial Valley early in the century. One Joseph Santos Guzman lived near the railroad tracks along the Salton Sea in an abandoned siding then called Pope, and that his 4-year-old daughter Elvira died in 1925. Smith said he had seen the grave when he was here in 1929.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — Police Chief Leslie Ginn has decided to close the city’s shooting range for renovations after learning there have been complaints of stray bullets leaving the facility.
Juan Gomez, an employee of El Hoyo Truck Parking, which is located across East Second Street from the range, provided this newspaper with a copy of a formal complaint he filed with police in November claiming his car had been struck by a bullet fired from the range.
Bullets have also been found on both sides of Second Street, which runs perpendicular to the line of fire.
“I definitely think it’s very dangerous when they’re practicing,” Gomez said this morning. “If a bullet could hit a parked car, it could just as easily hit a person.”
Ginn said he and two other officers visited the area after being informed of the complaints and the decision to close the range was made in conjunction with the city engineer and city manager.
Although there are other explanations for why so many spent bullets were found along East Second Street, the closure was a necessary safety measure, Ginn said.
City Range Master Gil Rearic, who supervises some shooting at the range, said it was hard to believe the bullets found on the road landed there after being fired.
