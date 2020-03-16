50 years ago — An angry Harry Free, county clerk, fired off telegrams to Sens. Alan Cranston and George Murphy, protesting the Senate vote to extend the Civil Rights voting act to Imperial County.
The Senate voted to include in the coverage parts of six states where less than 50 percent of the eligible voters are registered to vote.
Imperial County was on the list because “federal bureaucrats” based their statistics on the federal census, which did not consider the large number of non-citizens residents of the county, Free said.
His own figures compiled from local records show that of the 83,000 residents in the county, only 31,334 are eligible to vote. Of those eligible, 68 percent are registered, Free said.
Some 15,407 residents are aliens, most of them from Mexico, Free said. This includes 10,570 agricultural workers (green carders), 750 domestic workers and 4,150 other residents who are not citizens, he claimed.
He said that Sen. Murphy told the Senate Wednesday that Imperial County, using figures bases on the 1960 census, had 60 percent of the eligible voters registered.
Murphy’s figures of 41,215 eligible voters and 24,963 registered — although favorable to the county — are in error, Free said, because the 1960 census-takers neglected to ask if the residents were citizens.
Free said the latest action by the Senate is part of a continuing harassment of local government by the “federal bureaucrats.” He called the act “discrimination against the county.
“They have been investigating the county since 1960 and have not yet found any illegal discrimination against voters,” he charged.
Investigators were in the Valley in 1966 and again the county was not found to be discriminating against voters, he said.
The Civil Rights Act, if extended here, would nullify the literacy test provided for in the state constitution, the clerk said.
The test requires that eligible voters must be able to write their names and read the constitution in English. Free said federal registrars could be sent in at election time and all new election laws would have to be cleared in advance by the attorney general or a three-judge federal court in Washington.
40 years ago — Whatever happened to Julianne Hamilton Leslie Rice, 74, who vanished from a San Diego apartment two years ago, taking a friend’s car, and leaving not a trace since her disappearance?
Julianne Rice, also known as Anne, Jeri or Granny Annie, the widow of the late Harry Rice, a Holtville farmer, cut herself off from the income of an inherited farm.
Less than a month after she left, she inherited a second estate, estimated from $84,000 to several hundred thousand dollars.
Tucked inside her purse, when she vanished, was about $5,000 in cash. The day she left, a Holtville woman had delivered two checks to her, one $3,600 from Holtville farmer, John Chimits, as payment for a year’s rent on the 40-acre Rice farm.
The check cleared the bank the following day. The signature was later identified as Julianne Rice’s.
Did she meet with foul play? Or did she flee to avoid a court fight to replace her as executor of her husband’s estate? She lost that fight because she failed to show up for the first hearing a few days before she disappeared.
At least one friend believes that Julianne engineered her disappearance by carefully planting hints that she had been kidnapped or had met with foul play.
Other friends fear that she was killed for the cash in her purse, or hint that some of her acquaintances hated her enough to kill her.
Some profess not to know what to believe. It was not unlike Julianne to disappear for months at a time. Perhaps she disappeared voluntarily, and later died, unidentified and friendless in a rest home, one friend suggests.
“Have you ever felt something in your bones? I feel in my bones that Anne is dead,” said Mrs. May Wiley of Holtville. Mrs. Wiley and her husband Frank were married in the living room of Julianne’s Holtville home.
Dead or alive, Julianne Rice has not left a trace since she left San Diego July 25, 1978. An insurance investigator, a private detective and the woman whose car she took have not been able to pick up a trace of the missing woman.
A check with the Department of Motor Vehicles reveals only that the plates on the Datsun and Julianne’s driver’s license had expired, and has not been renewed.
30 years ago — CALEXICO — The owner of a local money exchange was held at gunpoint Tuesday morning by an armed robber who got away with $17,000 in checks, U.S. and Mexican currency.
The victim, identified as Ofelia Galvan, was opening the G.A. Casa de Cambio at 722 Imperial Ave. when an armed man shoved his way into the shop and demanded all the money, said Sgt. Reynaldo Gomez.
“He probably cased out the place because he was very sure of himself, very calm and efficient,” Gomez said.
Galvan was able to help police make a composite picture of the suspect, who was described as Hispanic, approximately 35, with a beard and light complexion. The man is reportedly nearly 6 feet tall and weights between 170 and 180 pounds, Gomez said.
Gomez said the suspect probably is out of the immediate area but added that the police department will work closely with Mexicali police and U.S. Customs agents. Bulletins with the suspect’s description and the composite drawing are being distributed to other agencies in the western United States, Gomez said.
