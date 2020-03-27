40 years ago — District Attorney Fielding Kimball will submit his resignation from office Monday, according to courthouse sources.
The Board of Supervisors prime candidate for Kimball’s replacement is Public Defender Roger Cognata, the sources say.
When reached at his home today, Kimball declined to comment.
Kimball has been plagued in recent months with a host of problems, including a strengthening recall movement, morale problems in the District Attorney’s Office, and the resignation of two deputies as of this week.
Sources say Kimball decided late this week to submit his resignation to the county Monday.
Although the matter doesn’t appear on the supervisors’ agenda, the board is expected to handle the matter as an emergency item Tuesday.
Some supervisors say they did not know Kimball’s resignation was imminent, but they were not surprised.
Supervisor John Kennerson said, “I have heard rumors. If it happens, the board will have to deal with it Tuesday.”
According to sources, some supervisors are proposing to replace Kimball with Cognata who is currently the public defender.
Cognata ran against Kimball for the District Attorney’s Office in 1978. Kimball won with a comfortable 56.4 percent of the vote.
Cognata could not be reached for comment today.
30 years ago — Fire department officials are investigating the cause of a blaze Sunday morning at Talley’s Rancho Market, located across Main Street from the Brawley Fire Department.
In all 25 firefighters from Brawley, El Centro and Imperial County responded to the fire about 11:30 a.m. Sunday and battled the blaze for three hours, said Brawley Battalion Chief Ron Schmitt.
“It burned it up pretty good,” Schmitt said, although the final estimate of damage to the small market has not been completed.
The flames were contained primarily to the attic area, and damage to the lower portion of the building, where the market is located, was primarily caused by water and smoke, Schmitt said.
Schmitt said food items not damaged by smoke and water might still be salvaged for sale, though insurance investigators will make that determination.
The front door and windows of the market were boarded up this morning. Several holes were punched through ceiling tiles near the rear and on the right side of the store where firefighters were battling the blaze.
One firefighter injured his knee, but the injury was not serious, Schmitt said.
